Republican candidates sweep early returns for 20th house seats

Republicans appeared ready to retain control in two 20th House seat races based on Tuesday’s unofficial returns, with incumbent Ed Orcutt and newcomer Peter Abbarno in the lead for the two open seats.
Abbarno way in front
In the race for Rep. Richard Debolts' seat, Centralia Republican Peter Abbarno swept the early returns based on Tuesday’s unofficial returns.
He won 69.8% of the vote to Toutle Democrat Timothy Zahn’s 30%. That’s 45,961 votes for Abbarno and 19,887 for Zahn, according to the unofficial returns.
The 20th Legislative District includes parts of Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties.
Abbarno said he was "very happy" with the initial percentages.
"I'm really thankful to my family, friends, supporters and voters in the 20th," he said. "It’s one of those years where it was a really difficult campaign year. odd and unusual for all of us. and were were all adjusting."
He added that his time on the Centralia city council and on the campaign trail "building relationships and connecting with the voters" was important in the race.
According to the secretary of state's website, there are about 9,200 ballots left to count in Cowlitz County, 60,000 left in Clark, 100 in Lewis and 27,000 in Thurston.
Both candidates said the local economy needs more family jobs and rural infrastructure needs a boost.
They differed in how to balance the state’s budget, with Zahn supporting a temporary 1% wealth tax on people with more than $10 million in assets and Abbarno prefers specific cuts to the budget, not an across-the-board 15% cut as proposed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Zahn said Tuesday night that he thought it was "best not to speculate and just see what happens."
"You can’t go making assumptions, especially when there are so many ballots left to be counted," he said.
Zahn said he didn’t go into the race with expectations or a tight race or an easy win, because expectations "give you either a false sense of security or a sense of hopelessness, and neither of those are useful in the campaign."
Abbarno, 44, was endorsed by DeBolt; Republican state Senator John Braun; and Republican state representatives Ed Orcutt and Jim Walsh, among others.
Zahn, 25, was endorsed by Thurston County Democrats, Cowlitz County Democrats and Lewis County Democrats, among others.
Orcutt headed to easy win
Facing an opponent who was mostly absent from the campaign trail, incumbent Ed Orcutt easily beat Will Rollet in the race for his 20th Legislative district seat.
Kalama Republican Orcutt won 71.9% of the vote to Castle Rock Democrat Rollet’s 27.9%. That’s 51,240 votes for Orcutt and 19,922 for Rollet, according to early ballot returns.
The 20th Legislative district includes parts of Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties.
Orcutt said Tuesday he was "very pleased" with early returns, which mirrored the primary results.
"My numbers in the primary were fairly similar to what I’m getting right now, " he said. "I expected the numbers would be fairly similar."
According to the Secretary of State's website, there are about 9,200 ballots left to count in Cowlitz County, 60,000 left in Clark, 100 in Lewis and 27,000 in Thurston as of Wednesday afternoon.
Orcutt, 57, had held that seat for nearly two decades, and pointed to his long history of running constituent-inspired bills as the reason voters put him back in his seat for a tenth term.
Rollet’s website billed himself as a voice for the working-class community and said he supported common-sense gun control.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.