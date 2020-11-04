Republican candidates sweep early returns for 20th house seats

Both candidates said the local economy needs more family jobs and rural infrastructure needs a boost.

They differed in how to balance the state’s budget, with Zahn supporting a temporary 1% wealth tax on people with more than $10 million in assets and Abbarno prefers specific cuts to the budget, not an across-the-board 15% cut as proposed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Zahn said Tuesday night that he thought it was "best not to speculate and just see what happens."

"You can’t go making assumptions, especially when there are so many ballots left to be counted," he said.

Zahn said he didn’t go into the race with expectations or a tight race or an easy win, because expectations "give you either a false sense of security or a sense of hopelessness, and neither of those are useful in the campaign."

Abbarno, 44, was endorsed by DeBolt; Republican state Senator John Braun; and Republican state representatives Ed Orcutt and Jim Walsh, among others.

Zahn, 25, was endorsed by Thurston County Democrats, Cowlitz County Democrats and Lewis County Democrats, among others.

