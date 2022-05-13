Reporter Sydney Brown joins The Daily News staff to cover education, environment

New education and environmental reporter Sydney Brown joined The Daily News staff on March 21 after holding several reporting positions across Washington state.

Brown moved to Longview in March after nine months as a reporting intern at The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, where she covered public safety and business news.

She said she was drawn to Longview because it was close to various scenic hiking spots and the Columbia River.

"I feel lucky I was able to come here and get the chance to cover two topics I've always had a passion for, education and environmental issues," Brown said.

Brown graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism from Washington State University, moving to Spokane soon after for the internship.

Before that, Brown worked as a reporter with the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association to report on the 2021 state Legislature in Olympia, covering police reform, environment and housing for several local newspapers.

Raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brown said she was ready to leave the desert. She got a scholarship to attend WSU, and worked at WSU's student newspaper The Daily Evergreen, which in 2020 was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists as the best student daily newspaper in the region the year she was editor-in-chief. The SPJ Mark of Excellence Awards that year also recognized Brown as a regional finalist for her reporting on sustainability in the Inland Northwest.

Brown will cover local school districts, port news in the area and interesting wildlife stories.

In her free time Brown enjoys reading, going on hikes and exercising.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.