Cowlitz County continued to see the lowest unemployment rates since 1970 last month, according to the state employment data department.

Both industry and nonfarm employment rose between June 2022 and June 2023, according to the monthly county report from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

This trend is consistent with the steady rise in new jobs and employment seen in the last year, the report says. Cowlitz County's nonfarm employment growth is still outpacing the U.S., Washington state in general, and 26 other state counties — including King County and the Spokane metro area.

Stay up to date on Lower Columbia news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

The unemployment rate has stayed at 3.7%, according to the employment department. This is nearly the same as the state's unemployment rate, which has decreased to 3.8% in June after adding 11,900 jobs.

The county's unemployment is slightly higher than Clark County, which reported a 3.1% unemployment rate in June. Cowlitz County had the eighth-highest growth in nonfarm employment between February 2020 and June 2023.

The largest growth in jobs was seen in the education and health industries, manufacturing and local government. The education and health sector saw more growth than any other in the county, adding 500 more employees than a year ago.

In retail as well as the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, there was a reported loss in jobs. The retail industry suffered a loss of 100 jobs, and the trade industry was down 7.2% or 600 jobs, the report says.

Wahkiakum County

Jobs in Wahkiakum County remained steady in June, but the report shows unemployment rose only slightly to 4.3%.

Trade and manufacturing largely accounted for the 20 overall jobs added to the county in June, the employment department said. Manufacturing added 10, trade added 40 and the logging industry lost 20 jobs.