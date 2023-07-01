Unemployment in Cowlitz County is at the lowest rate since 1970, with growth seen in the hospitality and manufacturing industries, a new state report shows.

Employment is the highest it's been since at least 2000, according to an Employment Security Department monthly report that showed while employment dipped during the pandemic, the rates remain high and job growth in May outpaced the nation and Portland.

Unemployment dropped to 3.8% in May, the report says, as compared to 5.3% recorded in May 2022. In sheer numbers, the number of unemployed county residents dropped by 28% between May 2022 and now.

Cowlitz County added 100 more jobs since April, according to the report, on-par with the jobs added in December.

Estimated employment is at 42,400, up 2% or 900 jobs compared to May 2022.

Trade, transportation and utilities fell in the last month by 6%, bringing the employment in these industries to 7,900.

Manufacturing jobs rose by 100 jobs, now employing 4,200 in the county. Retail trade jobs remained unchanged, the report says.

Education and health services also added 400 new jobs in May, and leisure and hospitality jobs grew by 200 jobs.

Overall, the county's nonfarm employment stayed largely the same in the last month, the report says.

Employment has been on the rise since the pandemic, adding 1,600 jobs at a rate of 3.9%. This is bigger than the rate of the nation at 2.5% as well as Oregon and the Portland and Seattle metro areas.

Wahkiakum County's employment remained largely the same from last year and is "typical for May," the report says, sitting at 770 total jobs. The county still saw a sharp decline in unemployment from 7.3% in March, 5.3% in April and then 4% in May.

This 4% unemployment rate marks the lowest recorded since September 1991 when it sat at 3.8%, the report says.