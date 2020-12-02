Repairs to sinking manholes on Ocean Beach, Alabama Street to wrap up soon

Traffic disruptions from two sinking manholes in Longview should end in the next week as the repairs are finished, city officials said.
In early November, water caused two manholes, one at Ocean Beach Highway and 37th Avenue and one in an Alabama Street alleyway between Oregon Way and 15th Avenue, to start sinking, City Public Works Director Ken Hash said.
On Oregon Way and 15th Avenue, a broken water main on Nov. 9 sent water flowing “underground alongside the sewer line and into the manhole, which washed away the base under the sewer line,” Hash said.
The sinking manhole dragged the concrete sewer line down with it, and even though the water main was repaired right away, the sinking manhole started to drag on four or five sewer laterals that connected to houses in the alley, Hash said.
“When it settles it starts to disconnect itself, so you want to prevent that from happening,” he said.
The city brought in AES Construction as a contractor and declared the break an emergency on Nov. 12. The repair is estimated to cost $200,000, Hash said. The city closed off one end of the alley to accommodate the work.
Before sewer repair starts, the city first had to bypass the sewer by putting in pumps to pump around the sewer line and move a gas line and some power poles. Hash said the city finished that work last week and expected the contactor to do repairs in the next two weeks.
The sinking manhole on Ocean Beach Highway was discovered about a week later by a city employee, Hash said.
“As it happened one of my guys was driving out on Ocean Beach Highway and he felt a dip in the road, and when you work on the roads you start to notice when something’s not right,” Hash said.
After checking on it, the city found that the manhole had sunk about six inches and was staring to affect the pavement.
“Luckily it wasn’t where you drive, it was close to curb, but the pavement around it started sinking and that’s what he noticed,” Hash said.
Hash said while the city isn’t sure where the water came from, a storm water or sewer line or from the rain, the base under the manhole was washed away, causing the sinking.
One lane of Ocean Beach Highway is closed for those repairs, which should finish this week. AES Construction is also handling that project for an estimated $200,000.
Hash said sewer and water main breaks are common and usually small enough to be fixed quickly. However, the sinking manholes made these breaks trickier.
Typically, the city gets a call about a broken main and sends employees out to fix it before most people realize there was a break, Hash said.
“You get a call it the middle of the night and they get out of bed and go do it,” Hash said. “They’re the heroes nobody notices. My heroes wear dirt.”
