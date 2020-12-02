Repairs to sinking manholes on Ocean Beach, Alabama Street to wrap up soon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sinking manhole on Ocean Beach Highway was discovered about a week later by a city employee, Hash said.

“As it happened one of my guys was driving out on Ocean Beach Highway and he felt a dip in the road, and when you work on the roads you start to notice when something’s not right,” Hash said.

After checking on it, the city found that the manhole had sunk about six inches and was staring to affect the pavement.

“Luckily it wasn’t where you drive, it was close to curb, but the pavement around it started sinking and that’s what he noticed,” Hash said.

Hash said while the city isn’t sure where the water came from, a storm water or sewer line or from the rain, the base under the manhole was washed away, causing the sinking.

One lane of Ocean Beach Highway is closed for those repairs, which should finish this week. AES Construction is also handling that project for an estimated $200,000.

Hash said sewer and water main breaks are common and usually small enough to be fixed quickly. However, the sinking manholes made these breaks trickier.

Typically, the city gets a call about a broken main and sends employees out to fix it before most people realize there was a break, Hash said.

“You get a call it the middle of the night and they get out of bed and go do it,” Hash said. “They’re the heroes nobody notices. My heroes wear dirt.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.