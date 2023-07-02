Officials say a recent bridge inspection found a floor beam crack on the bridge that spans the Cowlitz River near the Longview Wye and Interstate 5.

State crews plan to fix the State route 432 beams on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the eastbound lane of the bridge near Gerhart Gardens Park will be closed, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation news release. Flaggers will alternate traffic in both directions over the single lane.

There will be no work on July Fourth, the press release states.