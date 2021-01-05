Repairs, closures on Pacific Highway in Woodland and I-5 in Kalama

Woodland drivers trying to take Pacific Highway to La Center will need to find another route for the next two weeks.

After heavy rains washed out a culvert Monday, undermining a stretch of pavement north of Northwest Griffith Road, Clark County Public Works crews closed the road to assess the damage.

Tuesday, the county announced that a 3.7-mile portion of Pacific Highway between between Northwest Bratton Road in Woodland and Northwest Bolan Street in La Center will be closed for at least the next two weeks, although repairs depend on drier weather.

“Once the repair is complete, drivers can anticipate a rough roadway until weather allows the road to be re-paved,” the press release said. It added that drivers should take alternate routes during the closure, as no through traffic will be allowed. For those living in the closure zone, local access will be maintained.

I-5 closure

Travelers using northbound Interstate 5 near Kalama can expect delays this weekend as state transportation officials remove potentially dangerous trees along the corridor.