 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to host COVID-19 telephone town hall Monday
0 comments
alert

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to host COVID-19 telephone town hall Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Third District Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will host a telephone town hall on COVID-19 Monday with Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark and Cowlitz county health officer,

The event will cover COVID-19 testing, vaccines, federal relief and local pandemic updates, according to a press release. Herrera Beutler will answer questions from residents on all topics. Region residents can join the town hall, beginning at 5:25 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Feb. 8, by calling 1-877-229-8493 and entering the passcode 116365. Those unable to participate can submit comments and questions to Herrera Beutler at JHB.house.gov/contact.

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Beutler

 Rick Bowmer
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News