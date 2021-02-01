Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to host COVID-19 telephone town hall Monday

The event will cover COVID-19 testing, vaccines, federal relief and local pandemic updates, according to a press release. Herrera Beutler will answer questions from residents on all topics. Region residents can join the town hall, beginning at 5:25 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Feb. 8, by calling 1-877-229-8493 and entering the passcode 116365. Those unable to participate can submit comments and questions to Herrera Beutler at JHB.house.gov/contact.