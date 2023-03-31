Longview native Rebecca Swanson was among those named by the Renton School District as an outstanding employee for 2023. Swanson was one of two secondary school teachers to be recognized.

The school district applauded Swanson, a science teacher at Renton High, for her skill at finding and supporting students who need additional help, building trust and understanding with her pupils, and having strong relationships with her coworkers at the school.

Swanson is a graduate of Mark Morris High School and Western Washington University. Prior to joining Renton High, she was a substitute teacher in Longview.