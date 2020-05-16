Rent relief grants open for female or minority-owned businesses in Cowlitz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County businesses owned by women or minorities now can apply for help with their commercial rent bills.

The Cowlitz Economic Development Council and Pathways 2020 opened a rent relief program Friday with $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington. Female-owned or minority-owned businesses in the county with 10 or fewer employees are eligible to apply using an online application.

"We know that this grant is not one size fits all. We know that there are a lot of varying businesses that require different levels of support right now," said Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement coordinator. "This is just one additional tool that we are so grateful to be able to offer with our partners as we work to apply for and develop future opportunities."

The grants are paid directly to the business's landlord or property managers to cover rent, lease or mortgage payments. The program is similar to the rent relief grant launched by the Longview Downtowners last month.