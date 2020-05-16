Rent relief grants open for female or minority-owned businesses in Cowlitz

Cowlitz County businesses owned by women or minorities now can apply for help with their commercial rent bills.
The Cowlitz Economic Development Council and Pathways 2020 opened a rent relief program Friday with $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington. Female-owned or minority-owned businesses in the county with 10 or fewer employees are eligible to apply using an online application.
"We know that this grant is not one size fits all. We know that there are a lot of varying businesses that require different levels of support right now," said Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement coordinator. "This is just one additional tool that we are so grateful to be able to offer with our partners as we work to apply for and develop future opportunities."
The grants are paid directly to the business's landlord or property managers to cover rent, lease or mortgage payments. The program is similar to the rent relief grant launched by the Longview Downtowners last month.
Cope, who also serves as the Downtowners president, received a $75,000 Community Foundation grant for that program, which was limited to Downtown Longview businesses. The Downtowners received $160,000 worth of rent relief requests in five days, Cope said.
"We were able to help 60 businesses totaling up to $75,000. And that was just five days and just Downtown Longview. So the need is severe," Cope said.
The CEDC then partnered with Pathways 2020 and the Community Foundation to expand that program. Cope estimated that the new rent relief grants will help 20 to 50 businesses, depending on each applicant's rent costs.
The CEDC continues to look for grant funding or state and federal relief programs to help even more local businesses, Cope said.
"We know this program is not going to help everybody, but we are trying to find additional resources to be able to help those that this grant and other existing programs cannot," Cope said. "There are people in Cowlitz County — the Community Foundation, the EDC, the local chambers (of commerce) and our counterparts in government — that are advocating and lobbying to give our rural small businesses a fighting chance.”
