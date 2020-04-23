Rent relief grants open for downtown Longview businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A $75,000 grant awarded to the Longview Downtowners will ease worries about May and June rent payments for dozens of small businesses downtown.

The grant money, provided by the Southwest Washington Community Foundation, will fund one-time commercial rent relief payments up to the cheaper of $2,400 or two months rent for businesses in the city's downtown district, said Downtowners President Lindsey Cope.

"This is a big deal for businesses in the City of Longview's downtown jurisdiction. You don't have to be a Downtowners member to apply," Cope said.

The Cowlitz Economic Development Council will review applications, so Downtowners members can apply without conflicts of interest, Cope said.

She expects the program to benefit 30 to 50 businesses. A city survey used in the grant application estimated that there are more than 250 businesses in the city's downtown district.

While $1,200 is the average monthly rent downtown, "we have a lot of busineses that have smaller spaces or are partners. The Merk is a great example. Rent within The Merk can vary greatly," Cope said.

"I don't think it is unreasonable that we will be able to help 50-plus businesses."