Rent relief grants open for downtown Longview businesses

A $75,000 grant awarded to the Longview Downtowners will ease worries about May and June rent payments for dozens of small businesses downtown.
The grant money, provided by the Southwest Washington Community Foundation, will fund one-time commercial rent relief payments up to the cheaper of $2,400 or two months rent for businesses in the city's downtown district, said Downtowners President Lindsey Cope.
"This is a big deal for businesses in the City of Longview's downtown jurisdiction. You don't have to be a Downtowners member to apply," Cope said.
The Cowlitz Economic Development Council will review applications, so Downtowners members can apply without conflicts of interest, Cope said.
She expects the program to benefit 30 to 50 businesses. A city survey used in the grant application estimated that there are more than 250 businesses in the city's downtown district.
While $1,200 is the average monthly rent downtown, "we have a lot of busineses that have smaller spaces or are partners. The Merk is a great example. Rent within The Merk can vary greatly," Cope said.
"I don't think it is unreasonable that we will be able to help 50-plus businesses."
Shops with 10 or fewer employees can apply for the aid using the rent relief form on the DowntownLongview.com website. The payments are issued directly to the business' landlord or property manager.
Several local businesses have applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration's economic disaster loan, but so far none of the downtown shops have received that money, Cope said.
Hundreds of local storeowners also applied for the SBA's new Paycheck Protection Program loan before funding ran out last week. But several applications missed the cut off, and some of the downtown shops didn't qualify anyway.
"The PPP is not a perfect program, and it's meant for payroll. The (disaster loan) money still hasn't rolled out yet," Cope said. "This rent money potentially will be the first relief that some of these businesses downtown have seen at all."
Cope wants to expand the rent relief program for businesses across Cowlitz County, she said, and she's working with the CEDC to do so.
