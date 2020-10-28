Renovated Carrolls school gives community safe space to learn and grow

Second-grader Kash Kell said the gym floor was his favorite part of the new school because it’s “kind of like a soft floor.”

Blum said the library is “beautiful” and the upgrades are especially appreciated because the room doubles as the music room. In the past, she didn’t have much storage space to work with.

“We have beautiful new windows, all brand new bookcases so they’re very much rearranged from what they were, and my maybe favorite thing, because I like to organize, is all my new instrument storage,” she said. “It’s way better than what I had before.”

Blum also loves the new speaker system in the gym, because it allows her to hold socially-distanced PE classes with ease.

“It’s so much easier for the kids to see and hear her while spread apart, and I can zoom kids at home in,” she said.

Fifth-grader Taya Mondell said her favorite part about the new school is the track around the playground that “we can walk or run on, and I think that’s going to be really fun this year.”