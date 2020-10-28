Renovated Carrolls school gives community safe space to learn and grow

The Carrolls Elementary School community has a “new home” in its renovated building, which it opened up for a virtual tour Wednesday afternoon.
Music and library teacher Angie Blum said it’s a “super exciting new space for us to learn in,” even if it was strange not having kids in the building, at 3902 Old Pacific Hwy S, Kelso.
“It’s kind of like our community got a new house,” she said. “We had lived with some stuff (in the old building) just because you had to live with it, and we are so grateful that the community supported us having a new place to teach and learn.”
The $3.39 million renovations are part of a $98.6 million bond voters passed in February 2018.
Carrolls got new carpeting, lighting, paint and a new sprinkler system, Principal Len Hiatt said, along with updated classroom technology such as intercoms and projectors, mechanical and electrical upgrades and new security camera monitoring. Another security upgrade is a new hallway that encloses the walkway from the main school to the fourth and fifth grade portables.
“In the past the fourth- and fifth-graders had to go outside to access the portables, but now it’s enclosed,” Hiatt said.
Two of the student and staff’s favorite upgrades are the gym and library, Hiatt said. The gym has a new floor and speaker system.
Second-grader Kash Kell said the gym floor was his favorite part of the new school because it’s “kind of like a soft floor.”
Blum said the library is “beautiful” and the upgrades are especially appreciated because the room doubles as the music room. In the past, she didn’t have much storage space to work with.
“We have beautiful new windows, all brand new bookcases so they’re very much rearranged from what they were, and my maybe favorite thing, because I like to organize, is all my new instrument storage,” she said. “It’s way better than what I had before.”
Blum also loves the new speaker system in the gym, because it allows her to hold socially-distanced PE classes with ease.
“It’s so much easier for the kids to see and hear her while spread apart, and I can zoom kids at home in,” she said.
Fifth-grader Taya Mondell said her favorite part about the new school is the track around the playground that “we can walk or run on, and I think that’s going to be really fun this year.”
Taya and her older sister Riley, who is now in sixth grade, were both at Carrolls when the district was seeking approval of the bond. They were featured on some of the information material then and said it was fun to be back at the school for the result of the bond work.
Riley said it was “very different” from the school she remembered, but Taya was quick to say it was “a good different.”
Hiatt agreed, thanking JH Kelly, Carrolls parents and staff and the community at large.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the Kelso community for passing the amazing bond that helped us be able to remodel and have this wonderful school to come to every day,” he said.
