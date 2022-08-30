Renewable fuel site in Clatskanie gets state permit approval

A $2 billion clean fuels project in Columbia County, Oregon got a key air quality permit Tuesday after a state environmental agency decided building a renewable diesel facility at Port Westward would not significantly pollute the air or surrounding community.

NEXT Renewable Fuels is proposing a facility at the port's industrial park near Clatskanie that would convert imported animal fats and vegetable oils into useable fuel.

The Houston-based company has said the site would create 3,500 green jobs, generate $45 million in tax revenue for the state and county, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7 million tons each year, according to a news release from NEXT.

“It’s imperative that we transition away from fossil fuels towards a cleaner fuels economy as quickly as possible,” NEXT CEO Chris Efird said in a news release. “Our project accelerates green job creation and helps Oregon reach its aggressive decarbonization goals.”

Opponents, which include Columbia Riverkeeper, local farmers and the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, testified in public hearings that an industrial site next to nearby farms would disrupt crop production and pollute both the air and waterways.

“The proposed refinery would pose a major pollution risk for the Port Westward community as well as those downwind and downstream from the refinery and rail yard,” said Riverkeeper Conservation Director Dan Serres in a news release Tuesday. “DEQ should think twice about approving a polluting refinery — with major spill risks and air emissions — in the Columbia River Estuary.”

The air quality permit approved by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality underwent an 18-month review period and public comment hearings where NEXT officials showed how the project would be within state standards for monitoring and regulating any possible emissions.

According to NEXT's air quality permit application, the company expects that by not using fossil fuels in its production, the benefit of reducing greenhouse gases will outweigh any emissions the facility releases.

The state department has apparently agreed with NEXT.

NEXT has the backing of several labor unions across Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the Longview-Kelso Building Trades Council, Columbia Pacific and the Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

Columbia County commissioners, the Columbia Economic Team and South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce have also voiced support for the facility, which they say will help create jobs and meet regional and statewide efforts to pivot away from fossil fuel use.

Earlier this year NEXT received county land use approvals and an Oregon Department of State Lands Removal Fill permit, which is currently facing a legal challenge from Columbia Riverkeeper.

An environmental impact study required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is underway.

While the air quality permit marks another step to start construction, it will likely take years before NEXT breaks ground, the company said. The permit is also dependent on the results from Riverkeeper's challenge to NEXT's removal/fill permit.