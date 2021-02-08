Remote learning making it harder for Longview to identify homeless students

Approximately 69% of Longview's homeless students are "doubled up," meaning they live with another family, and about 18% live in a shelter, Neiman said. The remainder live in hotels, cars or are "couch surfing," in homes of friends or relatives according to the report.

Of the 218 homeless students this school year, 35 are considered unaccompanied youth, meaning they have no adult guardian, she said.

There are no district students at this time living in camp grounds or in transitional housing, according to the report.

The Family and Community Resource Center has for two years provided free school supplies, clothing, weekend food support, hygiene items, fresh fruits and vegetables, legal aid, gas cards, financial aid and "much more" to all district families, especially those who are homeless, the report said.

The board also heard a report on the district's College Bound Scholarship program, which is an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who sign up in middle school and fulfill the scholarship pledge.

According to the report, 72% of the class of 2021 signed up, which is the same percentage as the class of 2020 and slightly exceeds the state average of 71%. So far, 67% of the class of 2022 and 2023 have signed the pledge, according to the report.

