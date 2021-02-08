Remote learning making it harder for Longview to identify homeless students

The recorded number of homeless and "housing-insecure" students -- more than 200 -- in Longview is slightly lower this year, but there are still “significant” numbers of homeless students, according to a report released this week.
The coronavirus pandemic has made the task of identifying homeless students more challenging, according to school officials.
Longview School District director of state and federal programs Amy Neiman told the school board Monday that 218 Longview students had no permanent shelter as of Feb. 2. There were 266 homeless students identified in the 2019-2020 school year.
“We work very hard in the district to identify any students that might be experiencing homelessness,” Neiman said, adding that it’s harder with remote and hybrid learning to provide extra services to homeless students.
She said there are also fewer students in foster care this year, 77. Last year there were 82 students in foster care. The Family and Community Resource Center is also giving out more weekend food bags with partners' help this year, which Neiman said indicated more families are facing food insecurity.
Last year the district averaged 201 food bags a weekend, and this year it’s 260. Neiman said she also plans to put up posters to in the community to try to reach more students in need.
Approximately 69% of Longview's homeless students are "doubled up," meaning they live with another family, and about 18% live in a shelter, Neiman said. The remainder live in hotels, cars or are "couch surfing," in homes of friends or relatives according to the report.
Of the 218 homeless students this school year, 35 are considered unaccompanied youth, meaning they have no adult guardian, she said.
There are no district students at this time living in camp grounds or in transitional housing, according to the report.
The Family and Community Resource Center has for two years provided free school supplies, clothing, weekend food support, hygiene items, fresh fruits and vegetables, legal aid, gas cards, financial aid and "much more" to all district families, especially those who are homeless, the report said.
The board also heard a report on the district's College Bound Scholarship program, which is an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who sign up in middle school and fulfill the scholarship pledge.
According to the report, 72% of the class of 2021 signed up, which is the same percentage as the class of 2020 and slightly exceeds the state average of 71%. So far, 67% of the class of 2022 and 2023 have signed the pledge, according to the report.
Zorn said there is some stigma around the program, since it’s tied to free and reduced lunch price status.
“We’re working to combat that,” he said. “There are not as many people signed up as we would like, but we will keep working on it.”
Wiitala said even so, “We’ve come a long way since it started.”
Students must pledge to graduate from a Washington State high school or approved home school program with a cumulative 2.0 GPA or higher, have no felony convictions and apply for financial aid by completing the FAFSA or WAFSA beginning in their senior year. The scholarship covers up to four years of higher education, within five years of high school graduation.
The board also recognized board Vice President Jennifer Leach for 25 years of service on the board.
Zorn said that “you’re not going to run into many people out there who have served 25 years on a local school board.”
“What a unique thing that is in our world and society,” he said. “School board members are at the heart of our public education system. Jennifer, your commitment to that is particularly admirable.”
Leach joked that 25 years on the board “isn’t bad, considering I’m only 30.”
“I believe in children and families,” she said. “My own children went through Longview school district and now my grandson is. It’s been a good journey.”
Board member Barb Westrick thanked Leach and said “you have been my mentor and my friend for all these years and you are so wonderful for what you’ve given to this community.”
In other business, the board:
• Reviewed a new draft of the 2021-22 budget parameters. Changes included adding a focus on equity, specifying how important intervention is in next couple years due to learning loss of the pandemic and clarifying that the district will provide for any additional safety measures necessary to operate facilities should the pandemic continue.
• Passed updates to the policy on the use of tobacco, nicotine products and delivery devices policy, which updated language and added vaping devices.
• Passed updates to the policy on the relations with law enforcement and other government agencies, which updated language and clarified when district staff might call upon law enforcement, such as in the case of bomb threats, threats of violence, trafficking in prohibited drugs or the large events for crowd control.