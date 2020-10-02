Remote learning attendance high even as students are 'itching to be back'

Attendance is high across local school districts, even as most instruction remains online.
For many families, online learning continues to be, in the words of Kelso parent Ashtan Williams, “overwhelming.”
“I always try to be the mom that’s helpful as is and help them whenever they need catch up on basics, but going from the helper to the full-time teacher has been an experience,” she said. “It’s super frustrating. A lot of this stuff I’m catching up on myself.”
Williams has two children at Butler Acres Elementary, in the first and fifth grades, and one seventh grader at Coweeman Middle. She said she hasn’t had trouble making sure they all attend class each day, but it’s certainly more difficult for her youngest to focus.
“The kids were just missing having the school dynamic, so it was exciting to be back in class in any way possible,” she said. “My older two, online learning suits them better than my younger one. It’s a little easier for them to be self-led. My first grader, he’s itching to be back to real school.”
Daily attendance at Woodland, Longview and Kelso districts is high, averaging in the 90% range, school officials said.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said across the district, attendance is at about 95% and “is pretty consistent at all of our schools and across various demographic categories.”
“We are seeing much higher levels of engagement and access to learning than we did in the spring,” he said.
Green said he thought the return to more normal grading and attendance rules helped boost participation.
“The rules and requirements of the state last year ... created a situation where a student who had good grades at the beginning of March had no real incentive to engage,” he said.
Now, Woodland students and staff also have better access to and training with technology, Green added.
While Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said he did not have exact numbers to share, he said engagement is high. Mint Valley Elementary, for example, has had an average of 90.5% of students attending each day for the past week, according to its Facebook page.
“We’re reaching out to those who are not engaged,” Zorn said.
He added that the current remote model is also “much improved” from the spring model, because staff had more time to train, plan and prepare.
“I’m real proud of our people and kids. It’s going relatively well,” Zorn said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to in person, which is what we do best, but I feel good about the work that’s going on. Our people are working very hard.”
So far in Kelso, the average attendance for the school year is 96% at the elementary level and 92% for secondary, spokesperson Michele Nerland said.
“Attendance is much more complicated than it used to be,” Nerland said, because it’s no longer simply if the students are in their seats or not.
According to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, an absence from remote learning is “when a student is not participating in planned instructional activities,” which could look like not logging in, not responding to teacher messages or calls or not turning in the day’s assignment.
Districts get leeway in deciding what makes a remote student absent versus present, but need to have consistency, OSPI said.
In Woodland, Green said attendance is counted in a few ways. If students are able to join into live Zoom lessons, then teachers count attendance that way. If students can’t do live lessons because their or their parents' schedules don’t allow for it, he said teachers count attendance by monitoring work progress through Google Classroom and direct contact with the students.
In Kelso, Williams said her kids really enjoy the live videos and teacher meetings, though in the last week or so she’s noticed more pre-recorded videos.
She found that although the individualized learning schedules and live Zooms for each of her three kids make the day more engaging for them, it’s also more complicated for her to coordinate.
“I’m trying to navigate the Zooms and the different programs and memorize three different schedules and trying to make sure everything is just the way it needs to be. It can be kind of overwhelming,” she said.
The district and teacher are in constant communication with her, she said, which means she sometimes gets buried under emails about new meeting times or schedule changes.
“It’s like a daily adventure just trying to navigate a schedule,” she said.
She’s lucky, she said, because she takes online college classes and can stay home while her husband works.
“I’ve had a number of friends that have to quit their jobs to stay home (for the remote learning),” she said. “We’re just to do the best we can and I’m hoping because of that our kids don’t fall behind.”
Her older kids are staying fairly caught up and are just missing out on social interaction, Williams said. Her six-year-old, however, is “kind of over it.”
“He only had a few months of kindergarten before the whole COVID thing happened and we’re playing catch-up,” she said. “He started getting back into the flow of things for a week of the class, then it (changes) again. He’s got so many questions and doesn’t understand.”
Even with the challenges and her fears her kids will miss out, Williams said she’s not comfortable sending them back in person yet.
“It just seems really dangerous to be doing this at this time,” she said, especially with cold and flu season coming up. “We’ve been saying wait until the curve flattens for months, but for us I think the best bet is to not go back until after first semester. We’re waiting until after the whole cold and flu season instead of risking getting sick.”
In Facebook discussions, local parents seem relatively split on the question. Some point to lower viral caseloads in children and the education backslide as reasons to return to hybrid sooner rather than later, but others echo Williams' caution.
Williams said she understands that none of the decisions schools or families make about returning to school are easy.
“It’s a really frustrating time for teachers, parents and staff alike,” she said. “I can’t image this is any easier for the district. I definitely miss the regular structure of school.”
Green said teachers and staff also wanted to get back to in-person learning because “distance learning is, for the vast majority of children, a poor substitute for high-quality face-to-face learning.”
“We are eager for the case counts to decline so we can return children to the classroom,” he said.
