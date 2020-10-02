Remote learning attendance high even as students are 'itching to be back'

“I’m trying to navigate the Zooms and the different programs and memorize three different schedules and trying to make sure everything is just the way it needs to be. It can be kind of overwhelming,” she said.

The district and teacher are in constant communication with her, she said, which means she sometimes gets buried under emails about new meeting times or schedule changes.

“It’s like a daily adventure just trying to navigate a schedule,” she said.

She’s lucky, she said, because she takes online college classes and can stay home while her husband works.

“I’ve had a number of friends that have to quit their jobs to stay home (for the remote learning),” she said. “We’re just to do the best we can and I’m hoping because of that our kids don’t fall behind.”

Her older kids are staying fairly caught up and are just missing out on social interaction, Williams said. Her six-year-old, however, is “kind of over it.”

“He only had a few months of kindergarten before the whole COVID thing happened and we’re playing catch-up,” she said. “He started getting back into the flow of things for a week of the class, then it (changes) again. He’s got so many questions and doesn’t understand.”