Reminder: Ecology hosts two methanol plant hearings Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Ecology will host two digital public hearings to accept comments about the proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant.

An Ecology staff member will read a summary of the results of a draft greenhouse gas emissions study, and then public comments will be taken.

Participants should register for a spot online through Ecology’s website to get the meeting log-in information. The meetings take place at the following times:

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Click here to register

• 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Click here to register

Ecology also will host a phone-in only hearing 6 p.m. Wednesday. Space is limited to 250 participants, and the agency asks anyone with adequate internet service to participate in the online hearings instead to preserve space in the phone-in only hearing for those who need it, according to a release.

To attend to phone-in meeting, peole can call 360-407-4030 or 844-222-3840, then enter the conference ID 4481906.