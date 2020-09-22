Reminder: Ecology hosts two methanol plant hearings Tuesday

The state Department of Ecology will host two digital public hearings to accept comments about the proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant.
An Ecology staff member will read a summary of the results of a draft greenhouse gas emissions study, and then public comments will be taken.
Participants should register for a spot online through Ecology’s website to get the meeting log-in information. The meetings take place at the following times:
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Click here to register
• 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Click here to register
Ecology also will host a phone-in only hearing 6 p.m. Wednesday. Space is limited to 250 participants, and the agency asks anyone with adequate internet service to participate in the online hearings instead to preserve space in the phone-in only hearing for those who need it, according to a release.
To attend to phone-in meeting, peole can call 360-407-4030 or 844-222-3840, then enter the conference ID 4481906.
Public comments also can be submitted online or by mail.
Ecology will accept comments on the study through Oct. 2. Once the public comment period is completed, Ecology will issue a final study. The agency will consider that information in its decision about the shoreline conditional use permit for the methanol project.
