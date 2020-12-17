Remembering Amber King: A 'bright light' lost too soon

Alex and a few other close friends have been decorating the Rainier Junior/Senior High School track for Friday’s memorial walk, buying lights and picture frames to set up photos of Amber in, he said.

Ramey said the family has been talking with Amber’s close friends and “my heart just broke all over again, knowing what she meant to them.”

“I know they all would have been lifelong friends and she was really instrumental in their day-to-day lives. She was a huge part of it,” Ramey said.

Once, Amber learned one of her friends had never had a big birthday party thrown for him, so she and King worked together to host one at their house. Alex said Amber also organized a July stay in Lincoln City for his and another friend’s birthday, one of the more recent happy memories he has of her.

Amber was also tough and self-sufficient, which is why the family said the warning signs of type 1 diabetes went unnoticed: weight loss, excessive thirst, fatigue.

“They don’t understand the symptoms they’ve having, they just think they’re sick, maybe they go to the doctor but they don’t take blood tests unless its asked for,” Ramey said. “All of her symptoms could be brushed off as typical things but all of those little pieces together ... It ended too quickly.”