Remembering Amber King: A 'bright light' lost too soon

Amber King was 19 years old, witty, driven, giving and pure-hearted. Her sudden death on Dec. 1, likely from undiagnosed type 1 diabetes, left the family devastated at the loss of a “bright, bright light,” her mother said.
“I could never imagine this would be the end result,” King said. “It’s devastating. My heart is broken. It’s crushed. I have to pick up all those pieces again.”
Amber’s aunt, Leslie Ramey, called Amber, who was her only niece among a bevy of boys, an easygoing person who was cheery and smart. The sudden death of the seemingly healthy teen left the family in shock, and they want to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes to prevent more tragedies.
“She was dedicated to her school, she was proud, her friendships and family meant the world to her,” Ramey said. “She was bigger than life, but wasn’t one of those people that wanted all the attention on her. She just naturally (had it), you just gravitated toward her. There was always fun and laughter.”
Her boyfriend David Katon agreed, saying one of the things he loved about Amber was that she “made having a good time so easy,” no matter if they were hiking, watching a moving or just spending time together.
“It was always so easy to have a good time and feel so comfortable,” he said. “I’ve got more memories with her over the last three years than I do without.”
Amber graduated from Rainier Junior/Senior High School this past spring, then started at Lower Columbia College in the fall. Ramey said there “wasn’t a Friday night football game she would miss.”
David said he attended the football games with her to support her dad Mike King as he coached the team. But Amber would also come watch all David’s wrestling meets even though she “didn’t love wrestling meets that much,” he said.
She also loved campfires, the beach and family camping trips, Ramey said, “but we had to plan camping trips around Rainier Days, because she would not miss Rainier Days.”
Amber wanted to open her own restaurant, and was studying business and administration and hospitality. King said even when Amber got sick with what they thought was the flu, she was on the phone with instructors talking through assignments.
“She was very goal oriented,” King said. “She had a lot of goals set for herself.”
Ramey said Amber had just started working at Honda Sterling with her, and used to do schoolwork on the weekends when it was slow. She was mature beyond her years, and eventually wanted to be a mother.
“She just had so much going for her. It’s hard to put into words what somebody like Amber would mean to me,” Ramey said.
However, she was a “terrible driver. It was not her forte,” Ramey recalled with a smile.
“She’d always say, ‘I’m not that bad, Mom!” King added as the sisters sorted through photos of Amber earlier this week.
That summed up Amber’s positive, stubborn, “goofball” personality, they said. She was always ready with a joke, but equally with a kind and encouraging word.
“Her friends would call her and say ‘Amber, I need this, I need that’ and she would be right there,” King said.
One of her best friends, Alex Grail, said Amber loved deeply and was not shy about letting her friends know how much they meant to her.
“The best way to describe Amber is just the love and loyalty she gave me and all of her friends,” he said. “She let her love be known. She cared for all of us.”
Alex said Amber was the only girl in their circle, and she “was kind of like a mom, always driving us around and picking us up.”
“It wasn’t fake love either,” he added. “She was really honest with people, and was nice to a lot of people ... but if you were me, or her boyfriend (David), or one her close friends, you just know.”
Chuck Mason’s favorite memories with Amber were simply hanging out and doing “random stuff with all our friends,” at the beach, hiking, getting coffee or attending sporting events.
He said he liked to partner up for class projects with Amber, because she liked to do the research while he gave the presentation, and they spent a lot of time watching the TV show Chuck on Amazon Prime.
“I wish I could go back and watch another episode or chill on the couch with her,” he said.
But his favorite memories were when Amber would come over and eat dinner with his grandmother and him, because she was family, he said.
“She just had a wonderful, sweet soul,” he said. “She was someone so special to so many different people. She touched so many people. She’s touched more hearts that even she knew, just because of who she was.”
The beach, the hot tub and the great outdoors is where Danielle Berntsen said Amber was happiest. She said if Amber wasn’t at her own house or at David’s she was with Danielle.
“She would say ‘can I spend the night’ and I would say sure and four days later she’s still spending the night, watching TV and eating junk food,” Danielle said.
The pair also spent a “lot of time on the bleaches watching wrestling.”
Danielle said Amber was simply an “amazing girl,” and will always keep the last text Amber ever sent her.
“She was saying she loved me,” Danielle said. “I will never let that text message go.”
Alex and a few other close friends have been decorating the Rainier Junior/Senior High School track for Friday’s memorial walk, buying lights and picture frames to set up photos of Amber in, he said.
Ramey said the family has been talking with Amber’s close friends and “my heart just broke all over again, knowing what she meant to them.”
“I know they all would have been lifelong friends and she was really instrumental in their day-to-day lives. She was a huge part of it,” Ramey said.
Once, Amber learned one of her friends had never had a big birthday party thrown for him, so she and King worked together to host one at their house. Alex said Amber also organized a July stay in Lincoln City for his and another friend’s birthday, one of the more recent happy memories he has of her.
Amber was also tough and self-sufficient, which is why the family said the warning signs of type 1 diabetes went unnoticed: weight loss, excessive thirst, fatigue.
“They don’t understand the symptoms they’ve having, they just think they’re sick, maybe they go to the doctor but they don’t take blood tests unless its asked for,” Ramey said. “All of her symptoms could be brushed off as typical things but all of those little pieces together ... It ended too quickly.”
While the family is still waiting for official results from the coroner, they suspect sudden onset type 1 diabetes, or perhaps that Amber had just recently developed the disease. She had a doctor’s appointment at the start of the year, King said, and nothing was flagged.
Now, King wants to raise awareness. She said she hopes her story can stop another family from going through what hers did, because “I think Amber slipped through the cracks in some ways.”
“I never knew to look for those signs,” King said, saying she wished the symptoms had been more talked about at Amber’s doctor’s appointments.
“There’s a lot that I saw that I can’t unsee and I don’t want any other parent to have to see what I saw and what I had to try to do,” King said.
Ramey said now, she’s hearing about other young people who died same way.
“I didn’t know or understand that type 1 diabetes was such a silent killer and that it can sneak up and just take you like it has,” Ramey said. “For a child to be ripped away from this Earth with no clue ... And its totally preventable. Simple blood tests, if we had seen the signs.”
King said Amber had just aged out of the Child and Adolescent Clinic and hadn’t yet set up a new doctor at PeaceHealth, so when she called with her symptoms to make an appointment she was directed to the emergency room.
“She argued with me that she didn’t want to go to the ER because she wasn’t that sick and she was worried about money. Kids shouldn’t be worried about that,” King said.
“Amber, it could cost a hundred million trillion dollars to fix you I wouldn’t care I’d still have you. Those were my words Monday night,” King recalled. Amber died the next day, Dec. 1.
Amber’s aunt Lorie Ramey said if it “helps one person then we’ve succeeded in getting our message across.”
“Amber would not want us to be super sad, even though we are,” she said. “She wants us to keep going. It’s hard to remind yourself of that sometimes, though. It feels like you’re unraveling.”
King said Amber was an organ donor, and her corneas have been donated so “she’s still seeing through two people’s eyes.”
“She lived life to the fullest. She really did,” King said.
