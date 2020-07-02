Remains found in Wahkiakum County are those of Portland man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Human remains found in Wahkiakum County on June 26 have been identified as those of a Portland man last seen jumping off the Interstate Bridge on Dec. 5, 2018, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's office reported Thursday.

The remains Cory Martin, 26, were found washed up along the Columbia River and were sent to the Washington State Forensic Anthropologist for examination. They were positively identified on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s Office and the Wahkiakum County Coroner’s Office extended their condolences to Martin’s family and thanked the state forensics offices for their assistance.

