Remains found along river are those of Portland man missing six months
Remains found along the Columbia River in Wahkiakum County on May 22 are those of a 49-year-old Portland man whose car was found abandoned on Sauvie Island on Dec. 2, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

The remains of James V. Ponto were identified by the Washington State Forensic Anthropologist and the State Odontologist from dental records.

The investigation into Ponto’s case is being conducted by the Portland police, and the identification would not have been possible without the agency's thorough initial investigation, according to the sheriff's office press release.

Further details were not immediately available.

