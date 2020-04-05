Religious leaders keeping Easter services 'as ordinary' as possible for worshipers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Father Bryan Ochs is striving for ordinary this Easter week. With the world upturned by COVID-19, this holiday might not have the usual Easter season trappings of family and food, but local churches are trying to give people a sense of normalcy and comfort.

“We’re not trying to complicate things,” said Ochs, the pastor of St. Rose and several other Catholic churches in the area. “We’re just trying to give people something as ordinary as we can.”

Today is Palm Sunday, the day that starts Easter week in the Christian faith. For several weeks, churches have been ordered closed to prevent the spread of the virus. While they’ve been adapting by using online services, local pastors say there’s certainly something missing.

The first Sunday that Longview Presbyterian pastor Dexter Kearny preached over the internet, he and his wife, the Rev. Liz Kearny, decided to broadcast from the church.

“It was weird because we were looking out and all the seats were empty,” he said. “We would sing the song and it was only our voices that we heard, which is sad.”

Since then, they’ve switched to broadcasting from their home and reflected on “how much the physical interactions mean” and how much he misses the congregation.