Reliable, caring and resourceful: Rainier's Rick Sanders remembered

Benson said once during a boat ride, she accidently dropped her prized Snoopy stuffed animal overboard. Without hesitation, Sanders dove in to save it.

“That’s him in a lot of ways,” she said. “He fully understands that if this is important to you, and I can do something to help, he would dive in.”

Sanders also loved his motorcycle, Gertrude. Laura Sanders inherited it, and said while she’s nervous about keeping up on the maintenance, she plans to ride it around this summer for her dad.

Her knack for vehicle repair is another thing he passed down.

“It’s never been my hobby, but just something I would do with him,” she said. “Now that he’s not here I’m still going to do this,” even if it means sometimes turning to YouTube instead of her dad.

Laura Sanders said in the weeks after her dad’s death, more people than she dreamed of have reached out, sharing photos of weddings Rick Sanders officiated and telling her just how much he meant to them.

“Everyone is missing him in so many different ways,” she said. “He had more friends and more young people who looked up to him, people he touched in meaningful ways, than I thought.”