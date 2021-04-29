Reliable, caring and resourceful: Rainier's Rick Sanders remembered

Late Rainier City Councilman Rick Sanders built many things in his life: Jeeps, motorcycles, houses, guns and deep connections with his friends and family.
“He always just tried his best to take care of anybody who came for help,” his daughter Laura Sanders said. “But I never had to wait, because I had him as dad.”
Daughter Kate Benson said he passed down a love of the river to his children, as well as the importance of learning from mistakes.
Born March 31, 1953, Sanders was 68 years old when he passed away April 18.
Laura Sanders described him as reliable, a voracious learner, and an all-around handyman, who could fix — or learn to fix — just about anything. He loved John Wayne, the Ol’ Pastime Tavern, and his house was “steampunk cowboy” themed, she said.
“He had cardinal rules in the family that we all lived by,” Laura Sanders said. “Do no harm. Protect those who cannot protect themselves. And the third rule was screw the first rule to enforce the second. That’s the motto he lived by.”
Benson said he always was striving to learn from his mistakes and do better. For example, he didn’t attend a lot of her clarinet concerts in high school, but when she went on to play the clarinet in college and told him she wished he had attended during her younger years, he made sure to never miss a concert.
“He realized it was important; he grew and changed and got better,” she said.
Sanders lived in Columbia County for 25 years and in Rainier for 15. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and was an honorably discharged Vietnam veteran. After his service, he worked for Portland General Electric. He also worked for the Portland Police Department for a time.
He always thought about what others needed, Laura Sanders said, and his favorite quote came from Mary Anne Radmacher: “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes it’s the quiet voice at the end of the day that says I’ll try again tomorrow.”
Sanders had been dealing with a host of health problems since a serious motorcycle crash several years ago, Laura Sanders said, and died of COVID-19 complications due to those pre-existing conditions.
The funeral will be June 21. The city plans to hold a moment of silence for Sanders at its May 3 meeting, and hold a parade for him as he’s brought to Willamette National Cemetery.
“I can’t image he would want anything other than the full military honors he earned,” Laura Sanders said.
Laura Sanders said she has millions of fond memories from her “magical childhood” and her well-supported teens and early 20s.
“I had an incredible childhood because of him,” she said, spending her early years on the Columbia River learning to fish, boat and navigate, and on his 40 acres riding horses and fixing tractors. “It was an honor to be his kid. It was fun being his kid.”
He taught her woodworking, outdoor survival skills, automotive mechanics and gunsmithing, she said. He also taught her how to talk about finances, how to take pride in your work and the importance of growth and accountability.
“If he knew how to do it, he did everything in his power to pass it on to me,” Laura Sanders said.
Benson said Sanders taught her how to change the oil in her car, and they used to go on runs together to get into shape.
Benson recalled family camping trips rain or shine — “it had to be really bad outside to not go camping” — and Sunday morning beer-batter pancakes on his cast-iron griddle.
“The kitchen would be a total disaster, but the pancakes would be delicious,” she said.
Laura Sanders and her father also shared many misadventures, such as being electrocuted by lightning on the Columbia River and getting plenty of smaller, but still painful, shocks while repairing cars.
“Pretty much the only time he cursed was when he electrocuted himself,” she remembered.
Benson said once during a boat ride, she accidently dropped her prized Snoopy stuffed animal overboard. Without hesitation, Sanders dove in to save it.
“That’s him in a lot of ways,” she said. “He fully understands that if this is important to you, and I can do something to help, he would dive in.”
Sanders also loved his motorcycle, Gertrude. Laura Sanders inherited it, and said while she’s nervous about keeping up on the maintenance, she plans to ride it around this summer for her dad.
Her knack for vehicle repair is another thing he passed down.
“It’s never been my hobby, but just something I would do with him,” she said. “Now that he’s not here I’m still going to do this,” even if it means sometimes turning to YouTube instead of her dad.
Laura Sanders said in the weeks after her dad’s death, more people than she dreamed of have reached out, sharing photos of weddings Rick Sanders officiated and telling her just how much he meant to them.
“Everyone is missing him in so many different ways,” she said. “He had more friends and more young people who looked up to him, people he touched in meaningful ways, than I thought.”
One of Laura Sanders’ only regrets is her young son will not get more time with his grandfather, but she said she’ll just make sure she passes on everything her dad taught her.