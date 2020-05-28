You are the owner of this article.
Regular traffic resumes on Lewis and Clark Bridge
Lewis and Clark bridge

This TDN file photo shows the Lewis and Clark Bridge from Highway 30 on Rainier Hill on a foggy morning in January 2019. 

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News

Regular Thursday morning traffic had resumed by 10:30 a.m. on the Lewis and Clark Bridge after police activity briefly caused traffic backups and delays for travelers.

The delays started shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane and were expected to last "until further notice," the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of police activity. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

