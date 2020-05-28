Regular traffic resumes on Lewis and Clark Bridge

Regular Thursday morning traffic had resumed by 10:30 a.m. on the Lewis and Clark Bridge after police activity briefly caused traffic backups and delays for travelers.
The delays started shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane and were expected to last "until further notice," the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of police activity.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
