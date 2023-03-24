Southwest Washington nonprofits can now register to participate in a 48-hour online fundraiser in early May, replacing the Give More 24! event.

The statewide GiveBIG fundraiser led by 501 Commons, a Seattle-based organization that provides consulting and other services to nonprofits, will take place May 2 and 3, according to a press release. Give More 24! was previously held in September.

Last fall, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington announced plans to end Give More 24! and combine with the statewide event. After raising $16 million for local nonprofits over nine years, Community Foundation leaders stated the regional fundraiser accomplished its goals and had become too large for the organization to properly support.

GiveBIG provides the same opportunities but with more features, broader reach and year-round support, according to the press release.

“Our hope was to develop nonprofit capacity around online fundraising, and the nonprofits involved are now using digital tools in ways we couldn’t have imagined,” said Janie Spurgeon, executive vice president and chief development officer at the foundation. “We know changing events is a big shift for everyone involved, but we’re confident that our nonprofits have the skills and understanding to find similar successes, along with exciting new opportunities, in GiveBIG.”

Nearly 40 Southwest Washington organizations had signed up for GiveBIG as of Friday, including Ethnic Support Council, FISH of Cowlitz County, Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services, Lower Columbia School Gardens and Southwest Washington Symphony.

Nonprofits can learn more and register to participate at GiveBIG website, wagives.org, before the registration deadline on April 28. Nonprofits pay a sliding scale fee to register, which provides year-round access to the fundraising platform, tools, trainings and resources.