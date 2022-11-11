Regional technology company donates $15K to Longview Parks and Recreation as department sees rapid growth

Longview Parks and Recreation Department received a $15,000 donation in late October from a regional broadband, TV and phone company.

Astound Broadband Powered by Wave donated the funds on Oct. 27 as a way to support the company's expanding mission to build healthy communities, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The donation comes during the parks and recreation department's continued growth. The city says the department experienced a 40% year-over-year growth during the height of pandemic and the demand continues today.

Newer opportunities the department offers includes after-school activities like computer lab resources and hiking trails for students in grades six through 12.

“We like to take a proactive approach to ensuring that teens and others in the community have easy access to programming and facilities to help them thrive physically, spiritually, and emotionally,” said Department Director Jennifer Wills. “Astound’s contribution is timely, as we’ve seen a major and sustained increase in need for recreational opportunities in the community.”

Astound Broadband Powered by Wave provides fiber optic internet connectivity for businesses and consumers throughout Cowlitz County and much of Western Washington, according to the press release.

“The City of Longview’s Parks & Recreation Department represents the very best of community service,” said Kevin Stamey, Atound's senior director of technical operations.