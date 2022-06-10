Regional behavioral health agency's grant application for transitional housing moves ahead

A regional behavioral health provider recently received the first approval on a grant to study the feasibility of opening a transitional housing facility in Cowlitz County to serve its clients. The grant is awaiting state approval.

Community Integrated Health Services (CIHS) submitted a proposal to the Cowlitz County commissioners for a $10,000 planning-only grant as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) distributed by the state Department of Commerce.

Commerce accepts applications annually for the CDBG General Purpose Grants, designed to help small cities and counties carry out community and economic development projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income residents, according to the department's website.

In late May, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved CIHS's proposal and county staff applied for the grant. The state will announce awards in September.

Community Integrated Health Services provides mental health and substance use disorder treatment in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Lewis, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties. Last fall, the agency established its housing LLC to address a common barrier among clients, said Ron Lehto, chief business development officer.

"It is so difficult to help stabilize individuals’ behavioral health conditions if they are homeless," he said. "Our goal is to help get housing for the clients we serve so we can better help stabilize their condition in a safe and secure housing."

In the grant application, CIHS had to demonstrate the project would primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

In 2021, the agency served, unduplicated, 205 substance use disorder clients and 1,369 mental health clients throughout the five-county area, according to the proposal. More than 50% of the clients are homeless and unemployed.

CIHS decided to provide housing assistance after identifying the "complicated and interdependent reasons for the current state of homelessness in Cowlitz County, including the lack of local low-income housing options, the lack of local legislative support for building new housing, the community’s inaccurate misconceptions of people who are homeless, the depressed local economy, the lack of family-wage employment, and the high incidence of people with untreated behavioral health conditions," the proposal stated.

Regular and transitional housing is limited in all counties, and even more so in rural areas, Lehto said. Some landlords don't want to rent to clients with behavioral health issues who are getting out of jail or the state hospital, he said.

If it moves forward, CIHS's transitional housing facility would be supervised and provide onsite support to residents, Lehto said. The facility would include private sleeping quarters, shared kitchens and bathrooms, a lobby area and meeting rooms, according to the proposal.

The size of the project will depend on what funding is available after the study, which will take two to three months, Lehto said.

The study would identify property in the county for CIHS to acquire, likely in Longview, according to the proposal. It would study the technical, economic, operational, scheduling and legal feasibility of the project.

Lehto said although the study will be specific to Cowlitz County, results may inform projects in other counties.

"This has been a need for as long as I can remember, and I started in this field in 1986," he said . "This is something that’s always been a need. It's become even more of a need alongside COVID but has always been a need."

