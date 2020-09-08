Region hit with smoke and winds, but relief is on the horizon

A narrow smoke plume is blowing from the east between Prescott and Woodland, Kranz said. It will likely continue through the day but may fluctuate as the wind shifts, he said.

High winds have also blown around dust from Mt. St Helens, Kranz said. Because the soil on the mountain's southern slope is so dry, strong gusts can easily whip it up and around. The dust will likely blow through Tuesday, making any trips up the mountain inadvisable, Kranz said. It should subside by Wednesday.

Smoke and haze will likely also continue through Tuesday in the area, Kranz said. Conditions past that will depend on whether fires worsen locally or statewide.

"If any new fire starts today or tonight near your area, especially to east, then you could certainly see smoke from that," Kranz said.

The greater Portland Metro area including most of Clark County is under a High Wind Warning through early Tuesday afternoon. The High Wind warning zone also extends from the Northwest Oregon coast to the Cascade foothills, including Toutle, Ariel, Cougar and Mount St. Helens. Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are predicted.