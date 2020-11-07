Red wave sweeps state's 19th District, despite blue lean statewide

An apparent red wave swept across Southwest Washington this election cycle, putting three Republican politicians on course to win seats and ousting two longtime Democratic lawmakers in the historically blue 19th Legislative District.
Cowlitz County voters once again — and by greater margins — also favored Republican candidates on the national stages and down voted progressive measures that passed statewide.
Past and present politicians suspect that the area’s conservative shift has been building for several years, and that more recent changes in the local labor demographics and statewide politics are accelerating the trend to the right.
“(The trend right) has been coming on certainly stronger in the last 10 years and reached its high point in the recent election with the defeat of two longstanding democratic state legislators,” said Mike Karnofski, a Kelso City Council member and former Cowlitz County commissioner.
State Rep. Jim Walsh breezed to an easy victory Nov. 3 for his third team, capturing nearly 59% vote in his district in the most recent unofficial totals released Friday afternoon. In his first two races, Walsh had led his Democratic challenger by less than one percentage point.
“Every election is a comment on how you are doing, and I’m really honored and humbled that my numbers are better than they’ve ever been,” Walsh said. “I think it’s confirmation that what I’m doing generally is what people want me to.”
He’ll be joined in Olympia by two relative newcomers, both of whom are on track to unseat the incumbent Democrats currently holding the district’s remaining two spots in the State Legislature.
Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson pulled ahead of Sen. Dean Takko by more than 6,000 votes in Friday’s totals. Wilson had 54.9% of the votes to Takko’s 45%.
And Joel McEntire all but secured his spot in the House of Representatives with a near-insurmountable lead of 52.3% of the vote to Rep. Brian Blake’s 47.6%.
Considering that until Walsh in 2016, the district had not elected a Republican to serve in the district since the 1980s, this year’s election is a major shift.
“The fact that the 19th has somewhat switched at this point to three Republicans, that’s a very big change for this area,” said Ramona Leber, a former Longview mayor. “I don’t know what to attribute that to, but there seems to be a desire for change that is long-lasting.”
Voters aren’t simply picking a Republican to serve one term, just to switch back to a Democrat the next election, Leber said. They are re-electing Republican lawmakers and consistently favoring red candidates nationally.
“The fact that Jim Walsh has been elected multiple times, and now he is joined by two other Republicans, I see that as a longer change. In other words, Jim was not an anomaly. He was a precursor to change in the district,” Leber said.
Leber noted that Takko and Blake both served as moderate Democrats and were not as far left as other state lawmakers in their party. That makes it easier for Republicans to step into control because it’s not a huge swing from one side of the political spectrum to the other.
“It sets up Republicans being able to come in, maybe sneak in under the radar when the existing Democrats are moderate,” Leber said.
In another measure of the county’s conservative sentiment, voters strongly opposed statewide Democratic candidates and a ballot measure that passed due to support from more liberal urban areas.
For example, almost 57% of Cowlitz County voters rejected Referendum 90, a measure to require comprehensive sexual education in school. In a near mirror image of the local vote, the measure passed statewide with 58% approval.
Local voters also preferred Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp to incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee. Culp earned 62.7% of the vote in Cowlitz County, but just 42.5% statewide.
Though she suspects the county and district has been gradually moving right for years, Leber said the shift became outwardly visible during the 2016 presidential election. That year, 53% of voters in the county supported President Donald Trump and 64% voted for Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. In the case of the presidential race, that was the highest margin of support for a Republican in the millennium — and almost completely opposite statewide results.
President Trump’s support in Cowlitz County grew by nearly four percentage points this year over 2016. He pulled in 57% of the vote locally this year, compared to 35% statewide. Before 2016, Cowlitz County had voted consistently for Democratic presidential candidates.
Walsh said that it’s “certainly true that win or lose his re-election, Donald Trump very effectively talked to blue collar voters,” which probably boosted his popularity in Cowlitz County. That’s in part because there has been “a bit of an opening” in union households that used to vote reliably blue.
“It’s not that they’ve totally changed, but they are open to splitting their tickets and voting here and voting there,” Walsh said.
Karnofski, the sitting Kelso council member and former county commissioner, also pointed to organized labor’s declining political influence as a driving force in the county’s political shift. For a long time, unions played a big part in electing Democratic candidates, in part because there were thousands of residents represented by labor unions.
The party’s local headquarters and meetings all took place in union halls, Karnofski said.
But thousands of union jobs have disappeared due to automation in paper mills and the closure of the Reynolds aluminum, he said.
“That’s been an erosion of one of the stronger bases of the Democrats locally,” Karnofski said.
That pairs with a perception that Democrats are more likely to oppose job-creating industrial projects, such at the Kalama methanol plant, said George Raiter, a longtime Longview leader who served as a mayor, county commissioner and state representative.
“I have been supporting a number of these projects around here that would create a lot of jobs, and the people that are sitting in the road protesting are more likely to be Democrats. If I was in the labor union and looking for work for me and my family I wouldn’t be too happy about that,” Raiter said.
Walsh argued that it’s not the district that’s grown more conservative, but statewide politics that have grown more progressive — and left the county behind.
“There is no doubt that the Deomcratic caucuses, particularly in the state House but in the Senate also, have gotten very far left. They have drifted more progressive in beliefs, in philosophy, in organization,” Walsh said.
That left more moderate, rural Democrats like Takko and Blake at a disadvantage. While Takko and Blake fought on behalf of Southwest Washington values and supported some industrial projects, their party generally did not, Walsh said.
“I think that did leave, particularly Takko in the Senate, kind of in a hard place where he was not as effective in his own caucus room because people were just too liberal. They were pushing gun control, they were pushing to defund the police. They were pushing all kinds of policy points and they just didn’t listen to Takko and Blake on these issues,” Walsh said.
For that reason, Walsh thinks the change-up is less about partisan politics and more about personality. All three Republican men are outspoken about their stances and aggressive about passing good policy, he said. They have a “sharp edge” that their Democrats predecessors did not.
He highlighted the McEntire race as an example.
“There is no question that Brian Blake has been an effective legislator, but in recent years his voice has gotten a little weaker. And he was a little less effective. … I think McEntire was able to make the argument that while Blake is a good buy, he’s sort of lost his edge,” Walsh said.
Leber, the former mayor, said she expects McEntire and Wilson to bring high energy to their new roles. With support and mentorship from Walsh, the trio “might be a force to be reckoned with” even though they are in Olympia’s minority party.
Wilson said voters this year were “loud and clear” that they wanted exactly that.
“The voters have sent a clear message. They not only said it with my race, they made a very clear stance to support Joel McEntire and Rep. Walsh as well,” Wilson said. “This was nothing other than a reflection of what people wanted. And clearly they wanted a change.”
Marissa Heffernan contributed to this report.
