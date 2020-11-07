Red wave sweeps state's 19th District, despite blue lean statewide

That pairs with a perception that Democrats are more likely to oppose job-creating industrial projects, such at the Kalama methanol plant, said George Raiter, a longtime Longview leader who served as a mayor, county commissioner and state representative.

“I have been supporting a number of these projects around here that would create a lot of jobs, and the people that are sitting in the road protesting are more likely to be Democrats. If I was in the labor union and looking for work for me and my family I wouldn’t be too happy about that,” Raiter said.

Walsh argued that it’s not the district that’s grown more conservative, but statewide politics that have grown more progressive — and left the county behind.

“There is no doubt that the Deomcratic caucuses, particularly in the state House but in the Senate also, have gotten very far left. They have drifted more progressive in beliefs, in philosophy, in organization,” Walsh said.

That left more moderate, rural Democrats like Takko and Blake at a disadvantage. While Takko and Blake fought on behalf of Southwest Washington values and supported some industrial projects, their party generally did not, Walsh said.