Red Leaf Coffee to open new locations this fall in Woodland, Longview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Red Leaf Organic Coffee will open a new coffee shop in Woodland this fall. The new spot will also include a Fibre Federal Credit Union Express Branch with interactive banking machines.

According to a Red Leaf press release, the new location at 1494 Dike Access Road will allow people to do their banking while ordering coffee. The interactive banking machines are similar to the checkout process at many grocery and retail stores and will eventually have video tellers available. Bank employees will still be on hand to help with the machines and take loan and account applications, the press release said.

“They’re designed to give members the choice between a self-service environment or a personal touch point environment from a full-service branch,” Credit Union President Christopher Bradberry said in the press release.

An exact opening date for the Woodland shop will be announced later, according to the press release. With the new shop, Red Leaf will have seven cafes and over 100 employees.