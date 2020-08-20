 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Leaf Coffee to open new locations this fall in Woodland, Longview
0 comments
top story

Red Leaf Coffee to open new locations this fall in Woodland, Longview

{{featured_button_text}}
RedLeaf Coffee

Red Leaf Organic Coffee will open a new coffee shop in Woodland this fall. The new spot will also include a Fibre Federal Credit Union Express Branch with interactive banking machines.

According to a Red Leaf press release, the new location at 1494 Dike Access Road will allow people to do their banking while ordering coffee. The interactive banking machines are similar to the checkout process at many grocery and retail stores and will eventually have video tellers available. Bank employees will still be on hand to help with the machines and take loan and account applications, the press release said.

“They’re designed to give members the choice between a self-service environment or a personal touch point environment from a full-service branch,” Credit Union President Christopher Bradberry said in the press release.

An exact opening date for the Woodland shop will be announced later, according to the press release. With the new shop, Red Leaf will have seven cafes and over 100 employees.

Red Leaf is also planning a new walk-up coffee shop in the 1400 block of Broadway in downtown Longview named Red Leaf Underground this year, and also recently purchased two buildings just west of its Kelso coffee shop, in the 200 block of West Main Street. One now hosts the roaster and the other is the bakery, according to the press release.

“Red Leaf Organic Coffee continues to grow as our customer base grows. Red Leaf is always listening to our customers’ wants, requests and suggestions to fill their needs and the community’s growth,” the press release said.

Woodland Fundraiser

Red Leaf Organic Coffee will host a "fill the boot" fundraiser for Cowlitz County Fire District 1 Friday and Saturday in Woodland.

Firefighters will be at the Woodland Red Leaf with their boots for customers to fill with donations from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a Red Leaf press release. 

The press release reminds everyone to observe social distancing guidelines. 

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News