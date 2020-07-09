Recreational Chinook fishing extended on Columbia River mainstem

Higher-than-expected Chinook salmon returns have led wildlife officials to extend a recreational fishery on the Columbia River mainstem for another week.
Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday that a large portion of the Columbia River will remain open for recreational Chinook salmon fishing through July 15.
Chinook fishing opened on much of the Columbia on July 4 and was set to end Wednesday. However, fish returns were "well above preseason expectations," so fishery managers from Oregon and Washington decided to extend the window, according to WDFW.
The preseason forecast for Chinook returning to the Columbia River mouth was 38,000 fish, but the run estimate has held steady at 65,000 since being upgraded on June 29, according to a news release.
"Whenever a run comes in stronger than expected, it's good for conservation goals, and it's good for anglers," WDFW special assistant Bill Tweit said in a prepared statement Wednesday. "We'll continue monitoring the fishery closely, but it's great that this opportunity is available for the summer season."
The Columbia River from the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco will be open to Chinook fishing July 9 through July 15. The daily limit is six, and up to two hatchery adults may be retained, WDFW said.
Anglers must release all steelhead and salmon other than hatchery Chinook.
