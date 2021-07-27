Recreational burn ban in Woodland, Ridgefield, La Center

Land clearing and residential burning is restricted in Woodland as well as Ridgefield and La Center, Wash., in Clark County until further notice.

The recreational burn ban started Saturday.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue reported the ban is a "protective measure to limit the risk of fires spreading from escaped camp and recreational fires," particularity as temperatures reach the 80s and 90s.

The department states self-contained camp stoves and barbecues are not banned and are a safe alternative to fire pits for outdoor cooking.

Charcoal and wood fires also are prohibited in state parks, and on Washington State Department of Natural Resources land.

