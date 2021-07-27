 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recreational burn ban in Woodland, Ridgefield, La Center
0 comments

Recreational burn ban in Woodland, Ridgefield, La Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Campfire

Land clearing and residential burning is restricted in Woodland as well as Ridgefield and La Center, Wash., in Clark County until further notice.

The recreational burn ban started Saturday.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue reported the ban is a "protective measure to limit the risk of fires spreading from escaped camp and recreational fires," particularity as temperatures reach the 80s and 90s.

The department states self-contained camp stoves and barbecues are not banned and are a safe alternative to fire pits for outdoor cooking.

Charcoal and wood fires also are prohibited in state parks, and on Washington State Department of Natural Resources land. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombian officials free nearly 2,000 rescued animals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News