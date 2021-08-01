It’s a long drive east along Forest Road 57 before the fire damage becomes noticeable.

The trees south of the road through Gifford Pinchot National Forest are untouched. Eventually, on the north side of the road, a narrow gulch filled with charred stumps and collapsed trees appear. A brown, fully-burned hill is just visible across the valley in front of Mount St. Helens.

This road is one of the successful fire breaks used to contain the Big Hollow Fire in September. During the fire’s month-long reign through the woodlands, the blaze devastated 25,000 acres in the remote center of the national forest.

James DeBarber has been working for the Forest Service in Gifford Pinchot for 20 years, starting as a forest technician and firefighter and currently serving as acting fire management officer. Big Hollow’s scale was an anomaly among the small fires DeBarber usually handled in the forest. The actual damage from the burn was expected, or even welcomed.

“This is what our forests are supposed to look like. Lots of trees, lots of underbrush, and when it does get dry enough to burn, it’s supposed to kill everything and start over,” DeBarber said.

Big Hollow was the largest fire in the recent history of Cowlitz County’s only national forest, but it was barely a top-10 national priority at that point in the 2020 fire season. The three largest fires that hit Washington last year all began around Labor Day, as did the Santiam Fire across the border in Oregon.

The fire season this year may end up being even more damaging to the Pacific Northwest. The National Interagency Fire Center moved to a Level 5 of preparedness on July 14, the earliest the agency had moved to the most extreme level of concern. As of Friday there were nine large fires in Washington and six in Oregon, including the country’s largest active burn with the Bootleg Fire.

DeBarber was not upset about how the priorities were laid out during the Big Hollow Fire. Even as this year’s fire season gets off to an aggressive start across the Pacific Northwest, he and the firefighting crew at Gifford Pinchot are splitting their equipment between local fire prevention and putting out fires across the country.

“Our main job is to catch initial fires before they become a problem,” DeBarber said. ”If we had every resource in the country last year on the day [Big Hollow] took off, we’re not containing it.”

Earlier this week, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler helped introduce the Resilient Federal Forests Act into Congress. The bipartisan-supported bill increases funding for forest management projects that help reduce the risk of major wildfires and exempts categories of forest service programs from needing environmental impact statements.

“Unless we deal with the maintenance side of the forests, the firefighting budget is always going to need to be bigger,” Herrera Beutler said.

The initial attack

As the engine operator for one of the largest firetrucks in Gifford Pinchot’s modest fleet, Christian Buettner was one of the first responders to the Big Hollow Fire.

Buettner is the operator for fire engine 631, one of the two largest firetrucks in Gifford Pinchot’s modest fleet. The truck is a modified Ford F-150 that holds 300 gallons of water and camping gear for a crew to stay out working on a burn for 14 days in a row.

Buettner led a team of responders who evacuated Cougar and the forest campgrounds on Sept. 9. He stayed on call throughout the majority of the main fight for containment, from morning briefings at 6 a.m. until the last of the daylight was gone. During the 16 days it took for the fire to be manageable by local crews, Buettner had one day off.

“[The Forest Service] knows there is a physical and mental fatigue to manage each day you’re out there. We need a break for rest and recovery,” Buettner said.

Buettner grew up south of the national forest in Stevenson. His grandfather was a structural firefighter and Buettner followed in his footsteps by joining the local volunteer fire department at age 16. Buettner studied fire science at Montana State University, spent two years with the Washington Department of National Resources before landing back in Gifford Pinchot.

Gifford Pinchot encompasses 1.3 million acres, including the entirety of the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. It’s a lot of remote land for the three trucks and essential crew who serve as the forest service’s initial attack crew on fires.

DeBarber said the forest relies heavily on campers and visitors to call in small fires before they become dangerously big. Buettner and his crew responded to three minor fires in the Trout Lake area of the forest by the middle of July this year.

“If you don’t put your resources into initial attack, then it just means more fires on the landscape and more resources that are going into putting them out later,” said Robin DeMario from the Northwest Interagency Communication Center, the agency that organizes federal fire responses throughout Oregon and Washington.

East winds, vandalism had impact

The cause of the Big Hollow Fire is still under investigation. DeBarber suspects it was human-caused but said the wind conditions were what made it dangerous.

An east wind event blew through the region in early September and exacerbated the fire once it sparked. During an east wind event, a high-pressure weather system forced wind from eastern Washington up and over the Cascades, where it headed up and gathered speed as it came through the national forest.

Two days before Big Hollow, east wind events in Oregon caused the explosive growth of the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires. Beachie Creek added more than 100,000 acres in one night due to the east winds, eventually merging with other burns to create the Santiam fire.

“We knew the weather pattern was coming, and we knew in the back of our minds how that would affect fire behavior if we did get something to start,” Buettner said.

The biggest impact of Big Hollow might be what happened even before it was sparked. About 15 miles east of the Big Hollow trail is the Canyon Creek Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS). The station is one of about 2,000 sites used by the National Interagency Fire Center to predict fire dangers by tracking the conditions on the ground in real time.

A few days before the Big Hollow Fire started, vandals took the station offline. Solar panels and cables were stolen from the site, leaving it incapable of recording any data about the fire when it began to burn.

DeBarber said the station would not have stopped Big Hollow from happening. The Forest Service knew about the east winds and other risk factors well ahead of time, and the stations don’t detect smoke or wildfires directly. The bigger loss was the real-time data that would have been collected during the burn and reviewed later by forest scientists.

“We will never be able to correlate the data that would have come out of that with the fire and how it behaved,” DeBarber said.The Canyon Creek station was not back online until July 1, according to site data logged by the Western Regional Climate Center.

Push for federal firefighter pay

Herrera Beutler has pushed for additional federal action on firefighting issues outside of this week’s act. She and Rep. Josh Harder of California sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service in June asking them to address concerns that federal firefighters were earning less than federal minimum wage, as well as communication issues between the department and contracted fire stations.

About a week after that letter, President Biden announced a plan to increase federal firefighter pay. The one-time bonus will bring wildland firefighters up to $15 an hour and provide bonuses for full-time employees working the frontlines.

Herrera Beutler said that actions were promising but that more needed to be done to help understaffed fire crews.

“Pay alone is not the only thing that drives workers. We’re seeing this on Main Street and bigger companies and these forests,” Herrera Beutler said. “We need to be incentivizing the ability to retain them.”

Hiring new workers is not a priority for Gifford Pinchot; their crews are fully staffed outside of the temporary role DeBarber is filling. He said they would happily accept more funding and additional resources to cover their region but knew other parts of the country would likely have higher demand.

One of Gifford Pinchot’s three trucks was sent with a crew to Arizona and DeBarber said that resources from the other Forest Service sites in southwest Washington have been deployed at many of the country’s largest fire.

“Is that more firefighters for us here, or is that more firefighters for us to house here and send elsewhere?” DeBarber said.

