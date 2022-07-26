Ready, Set, Go!: Cowlitz County uses heat wave to test emergency prep system

Cowlitz County officials are trying to provide notice for heat waves the same way they would warn residents about floods.

The county used the buildup to this week's heat to debut a new alert system called "Ready, Set, Go!" for the county. The framework is being used by the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management, local law enforcement and fire departments to prepare the public for an incoming natural disaster or emergency situation.

Larry Hembree, Cowlitz County's emergency management coordinator, said the system is meant to be flexible enough to cover anything from extreme temperatures to flash floods while being clear about how worried people should be at each step along the way.

"My approach has always been if we can make something an all-hazard system, it's better than one for each specific incident," Hembree said.

The Department of Emergency Management started working on the alert system after the Big Hollow Fire in 2020. Fire management teams sent out evacuation orders ranging from Level 1 to Level 3, which created some confusion about what each level meant. After the fire, emergency crews from the county began working to clean up language and find a clearer system.

The Ready, Set, Go! system was originally created by the International Association of Fire Chiefs as an alert system during wildfires. Hembree has been leading the effort to adapt the framework to fit the potential disasters that could hit Cowlitz County.

"We don't want to cry wolf, that's a big deal for us," Hembree said. "The goal is to do the most good for the most people."

The Ready, Set, Go! system is comprised of different phases.

The "Ready" phase is based on longest-term awareness for an upcoming event which Emergency Management posted about last Wednesday. The phase is the initial recommendation for people to track news for further information about an impending disaster.

"Set" is the step when people need to decide if they're at risk of the disaster and how they might handle it. During the heat wave, officials recommend people make sure they have plans to provide water and cool air for themselves or any elderly or at-risk individuals they know during the heat wave.

"We are relying on the whole community effort. So if you know somebody who might be at risk, see if they need help. Ask them if they want help," Hembree said.

How to learn about local emergencies www.facebook.com/CowlitzCountyDEM www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/702/Public-Alerts

The "Go" phase during a natural disaster would usually involve either sheltering in place or evacuating, depending on the weather. Hembree said the "Go" phase is less intense for the heat wave and involves general recommendations about coping with heat.

It can be tough for the three-person staff at the Department of Emergency Management to spread the word once a disaster happens. In most cases, Hembree said they would post on the department's Facebook page to announce the different phases, which would be shared by first responders and other groups. For localized disasters that only affect a single neighborhood or street, the department can call the affected residents directly through a reverse emergency calling system which people can sign up for at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/702/Public-Alerts.

The county's Ready, Set, Go! plan is still officially in the draft phase during this heat wave. Hembree plans to get final approval from law enforcement and fire departments before rolling out the final version to the public during National Night Out on Aug. 2.