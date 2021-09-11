Readers share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001

9/11. It has been 20 years since the abbreviation for that late summer date was seared into America’s consciousness.
The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, have resonated far and wide in the ensuing years. Cowlitz County may be across the country from New York City and Arlington, but the attacks still left there marks here.
The Daily News asked local readers to share their thoughts and memories about what they remember from the attacks and how the events of the day have stuck with them in the two decades since.
We asked readers to submit their memories in 250 words or less. Some were a little longer, others a little shorter. One reader also attached an email from his daughter sent to him and his wife after the attacks.
Here are their thoughts and memories.
‘Thought it was a movie’
My late husband and I were in Vienna on 9/11. We saw the actual bombing of the trade center on television and thought it was a movie, but it was not.
Of the 24 of us on Rick Steve's tour, eight of us were stuck there four extra days. The Vienna airport had armed guards and Amsterdam's was a nightmare. Everyone at Amsterdam was tired and rude due to the mess trying to get travelers home.
And food at the Amsterdam airport was not to be found during our 18-hour wait to fly out. Shops in Vienna were sympathetic, but wanted cash only.
It was stressful not knowing when we would get home and wondering what else had happened in the United States. It was an experience I will never forget.
Kay Green
Longview
‘You won’t believe this’
I was halfway through my post-retirement United Kingdom financial grant on this fateful day.
I had just retired from California’s LLNL (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) in June to spend six months in the UK, half in Manchester, England, and half in Dundee, Scotland, in their mathematics departments.
I was just walking past one of the Dundee professor’s offices, when he ran out the door and said: "Come quick ... you won’t believe this!” The local news station was replaying the video. He was right: I didn’t.
Phil Gresho
Clatskanie
‘I’ll never forget’
I was on the treadmill at the gym the morning of 9/11, listening to music with my headphones. I looked up at the televisions and saw a plane crashing into a building. I remember thinking, “Why would they have a movie on the TV?” I tuned into that station, and when I realized it was happening at that moment, in real life, I turned off the treadmill and couldn’t stop watching, a sick feeling in my stomach.
As I headed back home, I called my husband at work and my dad and told them to turn on the news, something terrible was happening.
At home, I had the hardest time tearing myself away from the screen and the horrors that were happening. When the first tower fell, I started crying.
I was a third-grade teacher at that time, and having to act like all was well in front of my students was so very hard. The staff were all in tears, disbelief, and shock. I’ve never been able to watch the recording I have of people jumping from the tower…I’ve tried, but I cry every time. I’ll never forget.
Keri Klayum
Kelso
Clarified the chaos
A little after 6 a.m. PST on 9/11 2001, I received a phone call from my son, an officer in the Army Medical Corps, stationed at Fort Story, Norfolk, Va. It was shortly after 9 a.m. EST.
His first words were “Mom, turn on your TV.” I did and became his eyes and ears to the havoc unfolding on the East Coast. Communication on the base, which historically protects “First Landing," another landing resource for early immigrants, was not active except as a training site. Other areas in and near Norfolk housed bases where our military was alert and moving.
As the action unfolded on TV, I witnessed and reported to him the chaos including the first tower going down. When I reported that the Pentagon was attacked, he reacted and signed off, saying he would call back. A bit later, he did, and we continued a back and forth conversation for almost two hours that helped him clarify the chaos and allowed me to witness history.
K.A. Johnson
Kelso
Military always ready
My wife and I received this email from our daughter who was serving as an intelligence specialist in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Kittyhawk in Yokosuka, Japan, when America was attacked on 9/11.
While we were both very proud of her, we were also worried of what was to come. I myself am a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam and realized there would be consequences for the people responsible.
My memory is I was driving to work in California when the attacks happened. We watched for hours as it seemed the world stood still.
It is my hope by putting our daughter's email in your paper, your readers will truly see how dedicated our military is and that they are always ready to defend this GREAT country of ours.
Bob and Phyllis Nelson
Kalama
MAIN IDENTITY
From: NELSON, ROBYN L PN3 (CV63X4)
Sent: Thursday, September 20, 2001 7:44 AM
Subject: We're off to Fight, Pray for our Strength.....
Dearest Family & Friends,
Well, it's Monday night, 10pm, and we were informed this morning that we are pulling out at 0700 Friday, Sept. 17, 2001, to lead the alliance into this war/conflict. You know, I knew we were definitely going to fight but wasn't sure exactly when, and when the Captain briefed us today and said, "Shipmates, we've got a heck of a mission ahead of us. We are leaving Japan on Friday morning...," the reality of it created a swell of fear in my stomach. I know my mission is imperative and I intend on performing it 110%. I can't thank you enough for all of your thoughts and prayers. WE NEED THEM!!!
I wrote this email on Monday night because the emotion was still fresh. However, we were not permitted to disclose schedule information until AFTER we pull out of port for operational security reasons; this is why you are receiving this on Thursday (Friday for me). I wanted so badly to call you on Monday or send this email! We are now sailing to our undisclosed destination and I hope that comms will remain up so we are able to communicate. I pray that God is with us, as a Battle Group, as a nation, and as individuals. I'm an optimist, and my faith surpasses every obstacle I have encountered. I have tremendous faith and trust in our Lord and Savior that He will keep us all in the palm of His hand.
I want to thank you all again for keeping me, specifically, in your prayers. I know I am up for the task ahead...I just hope it does not drag out too long. We have been bringing the support of the airwing on tonight and will recover the aircraft and the fighters soon after we pull out. I wish I could tell you more of our mission, but I am not permitted to do so. Please continue to keep us in all of your prayers. I will make you all PROUD!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
I love you all very much...
All my love and gratitude,
Robyn Lucille
(a.k.a. Freedom Fighter)
xoxoxoxoxox
Anxiety from 9/11 helped life
I lost 10-12 pounds. between Sept. 11, 2001 and mid-October of that same year.
No, I was not on a new fad crash diet. I had not planned to lose weight in the future on Sept. 10. This is one way the effects of the terror attacks on our country affected my body. I couldn't eat and sleep as before. I would sit in our family van parked in our driveway and endlessly listen to the latest news reports.
My wife and children, I knew, were worried about my behavior. Looking back now, 20 years later, they had every right to be concerned.
In 1964, when I was 11 years old, our family lived in Alaska. On March 27 of that year, our family and I experienced more than four minutes of sheer terror as we rode out a 9.2 earthquake. It was to be the second largest earthquake ever recorded on Earth, (only one that took place in Chile in 1960 was greater).
We ended up with no electricity and no water for a week. It was an experience I will not forget. Looking back, I see for months after the earthquake, I suffered from a form of post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Now, on Sept. 11, 2001, events that were taking place 2,500 miles away, that weren't affecting me directly (like the earthquake), started changing my life. It was a surreal moment in history that was way out of my control. Yet I somehow needed to process and try to understand why it was happening.
Through the events of 9/11 and its aftermath, I learned, through self reflection and therapy, how a coping pattern, begun in Alaska in 1964, was integrated into my behavior. I was very much affected by 9/11 20 years ago, but the anxiety that event caused has helped my life today. I have learned more about myself and how to handle stress.
I would NOT however, recommend it to others, as a good way to lose weight!
Joe Hobson
Longview
‘Like being in a war with the unknown’
What a horrific day! Living and working for a federal entity in Northern Virginia on 9/11 caused a lot of angst among co-workers and myself.
At 8:45 a.m. (EDT) I stopped for gas on my way to work, listening to the radio, when the DJ said an airplane had crashed into one of the towers in New York City. I went on to work and told some of my co-workers who immediately turned on the TV.
Wow, another plane had crashed into the other tower and yet another crashed into the Pentagon where one of my co-worker’s husband worked. (She was frantic to find out if her husband was OK.)
Not knowing what would happen next, federal employees were sent home; this caused a backup of traffic trying to get out of Washington, D.C., that lasted for hours.
The noise was incredible, going on 24/7 for weeks. I couldn’t step out of my house in the usually quiet Virginia suburb without hearing the military planes which were circling the Northern Virginia/D.C. area.
We later learned a couple of our co-workers, who had been in meetings in NYC, had perished in the disaster.
To this day, Sept. 11 memories bring back knots in my stomach thinking about the unknown of that day and whether our building would be the next to be demolished. It was like being in a war with the unknown.
As an original Kelsonian, it’s good to be back home.
Kathleen Molinos
Kelso
A memorable ‘Bucket List’ photo
In September 2000, my husband, Herb, and I traveled to New York, fulfilling a "Bucket List" dream come true!
Upon arrival at the airport, I discovered that I had forgotten my camera. I wasn't too concerned. We just purchased a couple of disposable cameras. I took lots of pictures of the many sites in and around New York City.
When we got home, I threw the cameras in a drawer and forgot about them. The following year, I came across the cameras and took them to the camera shop to be developed, having no idea what pictures were in the cameras.
On September 11, 2001, I watched on TV in stunned disbelief as the American Airlines plane crashed into the Twin Towers! I forced myself to go into work, but refrained from calling my New York clients, knowing that the New York area would be flooded with phone calls! On my way home from work, I stopped by the camera shop to pick up my pictures. When I arrived home, I opened my picture packet and there it was ... A BREATHTAKING PICTURE OF THE TWIN TOWERS! I had snapped the picture off the ferry from Manhattan to Ellis Island.