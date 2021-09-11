Readers share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001

Well, it's Monday night, 10pm, and we were informed this morning that we are pulling out at 0700 Friday, Sept. 17, 2001, to lead the alliance into this war/conflict. You know, I knew we were definitely going to fight but wasn't sure exactly when, and when the Captain briefed us today and said, "Shipmates, we've got a heck of a mission ahead of us. We are leaving Japan on Friday morning...," the reality of it created a swell of fear in my stomach. I know my mission is imperative and I intend on performing it 110%. I can't thank you enough for all of your thoughts and prayers. WE NEED THEM!!!

I wrote this email on Monday night because the emotion was still fresh. However, we were not permitted to disclose schedule information until AFTER we pull out of port for operational security reasons; this is why you are receiving this on Thursday (Friday for me). I wanted so badly to call you on Monday or send this email! We are now sailing to our undisclosed destination and I hope that comms will remain up so we are able to communicate. I pray that God is with us, as a Battle Group, as a nation, and as individuals. I'm an optimist, and my faith surpasses every obstacle I have encountered. I have tremendous faith and trust in our Lord and Savior that He will keep us all in the palm of His hand.