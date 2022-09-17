Razor clam digs postponed due to spike in marine toxins

The recreational razor clam season — originally scheduled to begin Thursday on coastal beaches — is postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or, on most beaches, have exceeded the health guidelines set by the Washington Department of Health officials for safe consumption.

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

WDFW shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation. WDFW will announce future digging opportunities when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.

WDFW originally scheduled 56 days of tentative digs after summer assessments showed a strong razor clam population. The latest dig was to be held from Thursday through Sept. 26.