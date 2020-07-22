'Ransom' for speedy permit reviews: Longview port to help fund special liasion

Hendriksen said a NMFS reviewer recently told her that if a port's application, for example, was number five out of eight on his desk but needed changes, "it would most likely go to the bottom of the stack, and we'd have to work our way back up."

The reviewer is one of three employees in an office that used to staff 10, and the agency doesn't expect to fill the missing positions, Hendriksen said.

Ports cannot hire outside consultants for the job, because NMFS requires the review to be conduced by a person housed with their staff, said Gerry O'Keefe senior director of environmental affairs for the public ports association.

"While this should not be a local agency's responsibility to fund their staffing levels, it is the reality in which we are in. ... The ramifications of not having a dedicated ESA reviewer will significantly delay any ongoing or routine permits, as well as any new project proposals," Hedriksen wrote in the commission briefing letter on the matter.

Commission Jeff Wilson opposed paying for the liaison, calling it "ransom" to pay for a task that federal agencies are obligated to provide. It's like a restaurant demanding that customers hire their own private host to eat there, he said.