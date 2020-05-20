Ralph Painter Memorial Run will go virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 10th annual Ralph Painter Memorial Run is still on but will take place virtually this year, organizers said, and more details should be announced soon.

The event, which had been scheduled this year for Aug. 1, is in memory of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in January 2011. All proceeds have historically gone to a scholarship fund for deserving Columbia County students.

Painter died after responding to a call at a Rainier car sound store. The shooting devastated a community that knew the 25-year veteran of the department as an avid runner, musician and family man. Most officers who run the race also wear their on-duty gear, a tradition started by Hillsboro Police Sgt. Eric Bunday in 2013 to boost participation among law enforcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.