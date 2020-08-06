Ralph Painter Memorial Run open virtually throughout August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 10th annual Ralph Painter Memorial Run is open through August, and runners can compete virtually in a 5K run or walk to raise money for the scholarship fund started in honor of the fallen Rainier Police Chief.

The event is held each year in memory of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in January 2011. All proceeds have historically gone to a scholarship fund for deserving Columbia County students.

Painter died after responding to a call at a Rainier car sound store. The shooting devastated a community that knew the 25-year veteran of the department as an avid runner, musician and family man.

Many officers who run the race also wear their on-duty gear, a tradition started by Hillsboro Police Sgt. Eric Bunday in 2013 to boost participation among law enforcement.

Since 2017, former Oregon park ranger Kelley D'Agrosa Jewell has raced the Memorial Run's 10K wearing a vest weighted with half a pound for every law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty so far that year.