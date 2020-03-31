RAL grad Kylee Jacobson succumbs to rare cancer

Almost exactly one year after her first doctor’s appointment, 2019 R.A. Long High School graduate Kylee Jacobson succumbed to a rare form of cancer Monday afternoon.
Her struggles against the disease led to an outpouring of community support and love that helped her to travel and fulfill some of her long-held wishes.
Kylee, 19, died peacefully at 2:30 p.m. with her family by her side, step-mom Kayla Jacobson said Monday evening. They were able to speak with her that morning and share stories.
The last few weeks were “heartbreaking” as Kylee rapidly deteriorated. Her tumor started growing out of her back. She couldn’t stand on her own. She couldn’t swallow. And she had no lung capacity. But Kylee fought hard, Jacobson said.
“She’s the strongest person I know,” she said. “She never gave up. She always had a smile on her face and something witty and funny and kind to say.”
The family is “devastated,” but they are relieved that Kylee isn’t suffering anymore.
“We’re all sad and hurting and we just wish it wasn’t this way, but we believe and we know that she went to heaven,” Jacobson said. “We know that she will always be by our side.”
Kylee was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer in late May, one week before she graduated from R.A. Long High School. Despite months of chemotherapy and radiation, Kylee’s tumors continued to grow. Doctors told her in December that there were no further treatment options, and she returned home to Longview from Seattle Children’s Hospital to “finish her journey,” in Jacobson’s words.
She was told in December she had six months left, at most. But Jacobson said she thought Kylee would live longer because she was such a fighter.
“Even right up until the last few days, Kylee always worried about us and not about herself,” Jacobson said. “That was something I always admired about her. She always made sure other people were going to be okay, even though it was the worst time of her life.”
Kylee completed almost everything on her bucket list, including trips to Las Vegas and California, attending a concert and holding a family bowling night at Triangle bowl. And a sign language concert was held at R.A. Long, at which she was able to participate.
Jacobson said the past year has been draining: emotionally, physically and financially.
“It’s been a long, long hard year,” she said. “We’ve really had to rely on our community, our friends and our family to help us through it. People have stepped up to the plate and have just been so gracious. That's something we as a family are super grateful for and for Longview as a community just being there for us.”
Kylee is at Columbia Funeral Home, where she will stay until the family can hold a service. It is unclear when that might be because it’s dependent on when the coronavirus-related ban on gatherings is lifted, Jacobson said, but the community will be included.
She said she hopes the community remembers Kylee as witty, funny, smart and kind.
“I want her to be remembered as a fighter,” Jacobson said. “She was so strong and fierce. I want people to remember her for that and who she was. She was an amazing young lady. She had a lot to offer.”
