RAL grad Kylee Jacobson succumbs to rare cancer

She was told in December she had six months left, at most. But Jacobson said she thought Kylee would live longer because she was such a fighter.

“Even right up until the last few days, Kylee always worried about us and not about herself,” Jacobson said. “That was something I always admired about her. She always made sure other people were going to be okay, even though it was the worst time of her life.”

Kylee completed almost everything on her bucket list, including trips to Las Vegas and California, attending a concert and holding a family bowling night at Triangle bowl. And a sign language concert was held at R.A. Long, at which she was able to participate.

Jacobson said the past year has been draining: emotionally, physically and financially.

“It’s been a long, long hard year,” she said. “We’ve really had to rely on our community, our friends and our family to help us through it. People have stepped up to the plate and have just been so gracious. That's something we as a family are super grateful for and for Longview as a community just being there for us.”