RAL grad Faliha Amjad: 'Find your balance'

But she reminds herself that everyone has been affected by the pandemic.

“So yes, it’s sad that our class is missing stuff, but other people are missing other moments in their lives which they're never going to get back, so we’re not the only ones in this situation,” she said. “Thinking about it like that made it easier.”

The coronavirus also halted Faliha’s last year on the varsity girls tennis team: “We didn’t get a season.”

But Faliha and others were able to find some humor in it. Another senior on the team made T-shirts that said “Girls tennis, Undefeated 2020.”

That sense of humor is what made Faliha stand out to her math teacher, Paul Jeffries.

“She just shakes her head at my jokes all the time,” Jeffries said with a laugh. “She does that a lot. I look at her and she’ll go ‘No, Mr. Jeffries. Stop.’ That's a very consistent theme with her. But she appreciates the effort. She has told me that.”

Jeffries taught Faliha in Algebra II honors, AP Calculus and AP statistics over the course of three of her years in high school. He said she’s hardworking, conscientious and willing to ask for help.