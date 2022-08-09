Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers plans Vancouver location, first in Washington

VANCOUVER — Clark County’s chicken lovers can rejoice with the addition of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers coming to Vancouver.

“We are so excited to bring Vancouver Caniacs our One Love, quality chicken finger meals, in 2024,” Julia Doyle, director of public relations for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, wrote in an email to The Columbian.

The chicken joint, which was founded in Louisiana and now has more than 600 stores nationwide, has been proposed for the northeast corner of Southeast 126th Avenue and Mill Plain Boulevard, according to pre-application documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

The proposal is for a 3,026-square-foot, one-story building. Along with a covered outdoor dining area, it will also have a drive-thru and to-go pickup parking stalls for those who order ahead. The planning document proposed 32 parking spaces.

The proposal is to demolish the existing building, currently home to GS Labs Rapid Testing and previously Sweet Tomatoes, as well as the demolition of the landscaping and parking lot.

“The addition of this neighborhood Raising Cane’s complements the existing development in the area and will provide a convenient and fun location for patrons to enjoy quality food with friends and family,” reads the pre-application.

The restaurant famously serves chicken fingers, chicken finger sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Cane’s Sauce, Texas toast, sweet tea, lemonade, unsweetened tea and fountain drinks.

There is a Raising Cane’s in Portland in Pioneer Place but no other locations in the Pacific Northwest. The company hopes to open more locations in Washington in 2024, however.