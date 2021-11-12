Rainstorm floods sections of Cowlitz River, wreaks havoc across county

The atmospheric river that hit Southwest Washington brought the Cowlitz River to the brink of flooding and caused smaller issues across Cowlitz County.
The Cowlitz River passed the flood stage level of 21.5 feet late Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service's office in Portland. The river leveled out a few inches above the flood stage cutoff and posed a minor flooding risk through the end of the day.
Before the rainstorm caused by the atmospheric river event hit the Pacific coast, the Cowlitz River had a depth of around 14 feet in Kelso.
David Bishop, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, said the river reaches the flood warning level about once every other year. The last time the Cowlitz River flooded was in February 2020, with Cowlitz Gardens again being the hardest-hit area.
"Assessing the risk from that minor flood is something the people there will have to do. If there is flooding taking place or imminent, if they're in the low-lying areas, getting to higher ground is always a great idea," Bishop said.
A National Weather Service alert said the risks of flooding were concentrated in the areas north of Kelso, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood and low-lying roads and pastures. A flood watch and flood advisory warnings were in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday throughout Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Two sections of the Cowlitz River also hit the flooding stage in east Lewis County. The area near Randle was expected to reach major flooding levels late Friday afternoon, as the water level rose 15 feet since Wednesday afternoon.
Power outage and road issues
A downed tree knocked out power to more than 1,000 people around Kalama on Friday afternoon. The power outage map run by the Cowlitz PUD showed a tree near South Cloverdale Road fell onto a powerline early Friday afternoon.
By 4 p.m., the Cowlitz PUD had restored power to all but around 200 residents near Kalama. Spokeswoman Alice Dietz said the agency hoped to fully restore power by early that evening.
Thursday's 911 call log was filled with smaller reports of issues caused by the storm. Trees were reportedly knocked down on Kalama River Road and in Kelso. Calls about water-covered roads came from neighborhoods in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock.
The areas north of Kelso have been hardest hit by the rain, even away from the Cowlitz River banks. Ostrander Creek overflowed onto sections of Ostrander Road on Friday morning, while runoff from a construction site reportedly caused flooding in back yards along Ventura Drive.
Just outside Lexington, Alpha Drive was closed between Thursday night and Friday morning due to flooding. Cowlitz County public works director Mike Moss said Alpha Drive frequently is affected by standing water and flooding, as the section of the road closest to the Cowlitz River runs downhill and forms a natural basin.
Overall, Moss said Friday morning the reports of standing water on streets was fairly standard for a major fall storm.
"We see a lot of culverts that get plugged up, especially in the November storms when you still have leaves on the ground," Moss said.
The county public works department responded to a small rockslide across Powell Road near Castle Rock early Friday morning.
Saturday is expected to be a break in the weather for Cowlitz County, with the National Weather Service projecting a 50% chance of light rain. The rain is expected to hit again beginning Sunday.