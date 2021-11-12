Rainstorm floods sections of Cowlitz River, wreaks havoc across county

The atmospheric river that hit Southwest Washington brought the Cowlitz River to the brink of flooding and caused smaller issues across Cowlitz County.

The Cowlitz River passed the flood stage level of 21.5 feet late Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service's office in Portland. The river leveled out a few inches above the flood stage cutoff and posed a minor flooding risk through the end of the day.

Before the rainstorm caused by the atmospheric river event hit the Pacific coast, the Cowlitz River had a depth of around 14 feet in Kelso.

David Bishop, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, said the river reaches the flood warning level about once every other year. The last time the Cowlitz River flooded was in February 2020, with Cowlitz Gardens again being the hardest-hit area.

"Assessing the risk from that minor flood is something the people there will have to do. If there is flooding taking place or imminent, if they're in the low-lying areas, getting to higher ground is always a great idea," Bishop said.