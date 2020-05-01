Rainier's Superintendent Carter leaving for Lake County District

After nearly two decades leading the Rainier School District, Superintendent Michael Carter announced this week that he will leave to become superintendent of the Lake County School District near Medford.
“I have really enjoyed Rainier over the past 19-plus years, and I have been blessed to call Rainier home,” Carter said in a letter to staff Wednesday. “I have learned a great deal from each of you, and I hope that I have had a positive influence with those that I have had the pleasure to serve with.”
Carter has been Rainier’s superintendent since 2003, and before that he spent two years as principal of the Rainier Junior/Senior High School. He has more than a decade of experience teaching history in Texas and California, was principal of several other Oregon schools, and held faculty positions at Ambassador University, Lewis & Clark College in Portland and Concordia University. He has a Masters of Education Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Doctorate of Education specialist degree from Lewis & Clark College.
“Many wonderful things have been accomplished in our community because of the educators and leaders who have served in various capacities, and I thank every one of them for their efforts,” Carter said in the letter to staff.
Carter has been a controversial figure at times, with a 2016 DUI citation that was later dropped and a 2017 lawsuit two former teaching aides filed over alleged orders that they keep quiet about sexual and physical abuse reported by a 6-year-old student. That case was later settled out of court.
He has also led the district through financial hardship, include the 2008 recession and more recently the COVID-19 school closures and transition to remote learning. In a recent letter to the school board, the district administrative team, which includes principals and directors, called Carter’s leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, “exemplary.”
“Over the years of our work together, Mr. Carter has demonstrated the breadth of his leadership qualities throughout times of great challenge and times for great celebration,” the letter says.
Carter will be the superintendent of Lake County District effective July 1, he said. In a Tuesday press release, Lake County Board Chair Barry Shullanberger said while the COVID-19 pandemic made the interview process tricky, Carter was interviewed with a series of virtual and socially distanced meetings.
“Ideally, we would have preferred to let the finalist meet with a larger group of our staff and community; however, we wanted to maintain respect for the virus limitations,” Shullanberger said in the press release. “Michael Carter emerged as the right fit for our district, and we are excited that he will be our next superintendent.”
Carter said in the Lake press release: “I have an uncompromising view that all students can learn if we create the right environment that welcomes exploration and develops student confidence. One of my core values is that schools should be an enjoyable, meaningful and exciting place to be.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.