Rainier's Superintendent Carter leaving for Lake County District

He has also led the district through financial hardship, include the 2008 recession and more recently the COVID-19 school closures and transition to remote learning. In a recent letter to the school board, the district administrative team, which includes principals and directors, called Carter’s leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, “exemplary.”

“Over the years of our work together, Mr. Carter has demonstrated the breadth of his leadership qualities throughout times of great challenge and times for great celebration,” the letter says.

Carter will be the superintendent of Lake County District effective July 1, he said. In a Tuesday press release, Lake County Board Chair Barry Shullanberger said while the COVID-19 pandemic made the interview process tricky, Carter was interviewed with a series of virtual and socially distanced meetings.

“Ideally, we would have preferred to let the finalist meet with a larger group of our staff and community; however, we wanted to maintain respect for the virus limitations,” Shullanberger said in the press release. “Michael Carter emerged as the right fit for our district, and we are excited that he will be our next superintendent.”

Carter said in the Lake press release: “I have an uncompromising view that all students can learn if we create the right environment that welcomes exploration and develops student confidence. One of my core values is that schools should be an enjoyable, meaningful and exciting place to be.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.