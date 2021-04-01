Rainier's North Columbia Academy looking to regain charter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hattrick said the Oregon Department of Education pointed out several problems with the charter school, including needing its own governing board.

There are “huge benefits” to having the school as a charter and not a district program, Hattrick said. For one, a charter school can have a staff member teaching multiple subjects without holding a certification in each subject.

“If NCA were not a charter after this school year, we would need to hire five-ish staff members to cover all these areas,” he said. “In charter school, you’re not required to be certified in each area, so there’s some flexibility. One teacher can teach multiple subjects.”

The district will apply for an entirely new charter, Hattrick said, which he will present to the board at the April or May board meeting to make sure students can be at NCA come fall.

“The students who attend NCA love the fact that they have their own identity and school, therefore I feel it is necessary to continue to provide alternative options for students who want or need them,” Hattrick said.

Hollander said the board also was dedicated to making sure NCA gets a charter again.

“I know we as a district serve a diverse group of students who have different abilities and ways of learning and we want to serve everyone the best we can,” she said. “NCA offers an opportunity for a lot of our students that they wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else, so to bring that program back online fully, the way it needs to be, is a big priority for us.”

