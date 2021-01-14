Rainier's Hattrick will be permanent superintendent; hybrid timeline set

Hattrick said Wednesday that returning to in-person learning “will address some of the challenges that have faced our students, but we will also continue to review, improve and modify our approach to student learning with a renewed focus on excellence.”

Students will follow a hybrid format, with half the students attending in-person Monday and Tuesday, the other half attending Thursday and Friday, and everyone doing remote learning on Wednesday and on their off days.

“It will not be normal, but it will meet the needs of our students and community,” Hattrick said Monday to the board.

He said fully remote learning will continue to be an option for those who are not comfortable with in-person learning or those who would not want to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols, in accordance with state guidelines.

However, remote learning would also become more self-directed through Google Classroom, he said, because teachers will be working with students in hybrid. Teachers will have office hours each day to help remote students, he said, and the first day of hybrid learning will also be the first day of athletic practices.