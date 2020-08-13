Rainier's A Street '99% complete', businesses say wait was worth it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAINIER — Construction workers are laying down the last of the asphalt on A Street this week. And despite a 10-month delay in completing the safety and beautification effort, downtown businesses say the wait was worth it.

“We’re just very happy and excited for ourselves and the city and the community here in Rainier,” El Tapatio restaurant manager Ivan Alcazar said Wednesday. “It has been long overdue and it has taken a while, but the result is something that’s going to be better for us and everyone here.”

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said that was one of the goals of the $11.1 million project.

“It really is going to revitalize our downtown area and make it one of the nicer downtown areas around here,” he said. “Hopefully it will inspire some other businesses to come into town, too.”

The work will be “99% complete” after paving wraps up Thursday, Cole said. Only small touches like painting parking lines will remain, he said.

The project has dressed up the rail line that cuts down the center of A Street, eliminating the asphalt paving over the railroad ties and creating one-way streets on both side of the track. Curbs and gutters now separate the tract from vehicle lanes.