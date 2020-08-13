Rainier's A Street '99% complete', businesses say wait was worth it

RAINIER — Construction workers are laying down the last of the asphalt on A Street this week. And despite a 10-month delay in completing the safety and beautification effort, downtown businesses say the wait was worth it.
“We’re just very happy and excited for ourselves and the city and the community here in Rainier,” El Tapatio restaurant manager Ivan Alcazar said Wednesday. “It has been long overdue and it has taken a while, but the result is something that’s going to be better for us and everyone here.”
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said that was one of the goals of the $11.1 million project.
“It really is going to revitalize our downtown area and make it one of the nicer downtown areas around here,” he said. “Hopefully it will inspire some other businesses to come into town, too.”
The work will be “99% complete” after paving wraps up Thursday, Cole said. Only small touches like painting parking lines will remain, he said.
The project has dressed up the rail line that cuts down the center of A Street, eliminating the asphalt paving over the railroad ties and creating one-way streets on both side of the track. Curbs and gutters now separate the tract from vehicle lanes.
It also added Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, filtered storm water collection and new railroad and street lighting. Cole said the safety of the street is vastly improved.
“When you’re dealing with people and vehicles and trains, they don’t really mix that well,” he said. “Finally, this road will be really safe.”
Delays in the railroad track laying schedule, finding “surprise” utilities and problems under the street and wet weather set the project back after it started in June 2019.
The long wait and accidents such as water main breaks caused economic pain for many businesses on A Street, especially combined with business downturns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, El Tapatio’s Alcazar said. But he said everyone worked hard to survive.
“It’s been one thing after another, and things have taken a dip downward, but things can always be worse,” he said. “We’re really grateful for our customers.”
Patti Lamoureux, owner of Eminence Salon, said a couple of businesses near hers closed down. However, the only effect her business saw was reduced parking, she said. She’s off A Street on First Street.
“Parking has been a hassle, and the noise is aggravating,” she said as large trucks rumbled by. “But I’m looking forward to the beautification.”
The delays also meant the city incurred some additional costs, such as $21,000 for temporary lighting for the dark winter months because street lights were out. But Cole said the lighting will be put to use elsewhere in the city, so it wasn’t a one-time use expense.
“We’re really happy with the results. It’s been tough to have to deal with construction down there, but it’s wonderful for it to finally be complete,” Cole said.
Cole said he appreciated the project’s many partners, including the Oregon Department of Transportation, for getting the project across the finish line.
And Longtime Rainier resident Teresa Lane said while the long project was hard on businesses, it was much needed for the town.
“It’s awesome that they’re re-doing it. Rainier is a really old town and with the sidewalks and shrubs it will really improve the town, so in the end it will be worth it,” she said.
She said she’s lived in Rainier for 30 years and used to work at Luigi’s Pizza, so she knows how many people from Longview and surrounding areas come into Rainier to shop and eat. She said the upgrades could help boost businesses and are another chapter in the town’s long history.
“Back in the day, it was a mud street with the railroad going through,” she said. “There’s a lot of history here.”
