Rainier, Woodland, Toledo, Winlock schools to start remotely

In Rainier, Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said Columbia County did not yet meet metrics of 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 people over three weeks to reopen.

“Because we continue to see escalating infection rates, this pandemic is not yet under control to the extent that it is safe to reopen schools,” Hattrick said in a Monday press release.

He said he was sorry to announce the distanced learning start to the school year because he knows it will be “unwelcome news to many.”

“Let me assure you the decision to begin the 2020-21 school year is not one we have taken lightly. As educators, we prefer to see your children’s faces in person and know that is your preference. Please know that we take the safety of you, your child(ren), and our staff very seriously and look forward to a safe and healthy reopening,” he said.

And Toledo Superintendent Chris Rust said in a Monday evening Facebook post that Lewis County Public Health is also recommending a remote start.

“I will be recommending to the board that we follow the guidance of our public health officials and open in the online mode only for most students and that we do on-campus instruction for only our most severely handicapped students that cannot be meaningfully served at home,” Rust said.