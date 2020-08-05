Rainier, Woodland, Toledo, Winlock schools to start remotely

Rainier, Woodland, Toledo and Winlock schools will join Kalama by opening remotely, school officials announced Monday.
The decisions for the Washington schools came at the recommendation of health agencies in both Lewis County and Cowlitz County, officials said. Cowlitz County deputy health director Steve Krager said the recommendation to hold remote classes was sent to Cowlitz County superintendents Friday.
“It’s a really tough decision. We’re balancing a ton of factors,” Krager said. “We’re trying to look at overall health of kids and staff and all of the social economic reasons, health reasons for kids, that its better for them to be in school for their development, safety and nutrition.”
Woodland superintendent Michael Green said in a Monday press release that he would recommend a full-time distance learning start to the year.
“While we were hopeful we would be able to begin the school year with in-person instruction, the current spread of the coronavirus makes this no longer a safe option,” Green said in a Monday press release.
Green said the district will continue to monitor the progression of the pandemic in the region and hopes to gradually return to in-person instruction later in the year.
“We are committed to supporting the educational needs of students and their families with high-quality distance education,” said Superintendent Green. “While we know it is impossible to fully replace the quality of education received in-person, we will strive to replicate the classroom experience as closely as possible.”
In Rainier, Interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said Columbia County did not yet meet metrics of 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 people over three weeks to reopen.
“Because we continue to see escalating infection rates, this pandemic is not yet under control to the extent that it is safe to reopen schools,” Hattrick said in a Monday press release.
He said he was sorry to announce the distanced learning start to the school year because he knows it will be “unwelcome news to many.”
“Let me assure you the decision to begin the 2020-21 school year is not one we have taken lightly. As educators, we prefer to see your children’s faces in person and know that is your preference. Please know that we take the safety of you, your child(ren), and our staff very seriously and look forward to a safe and healthy reopening,” he said.
And Toledo Superintendent Chris Rust said in a Monday evening Facebook post that Lewis County Public Health is also recommending a remote start.
“I will be recommending to the board that we follow the guidance of our public health officials and open in the online mode only for most students and that we do on-campus instruction for only our most severely handicapped students that cannot be meaningfully served at home,” Rust said.
He added that as soon as the heath department recommends a return to on-campus instruction, Toledo will do so.
“This is a difficult time for all of us. Everyone wants our children to be back on-campus,” Rust said.
A Monday press release from Winlock Superintendent Garry Cameron also noted the Lewis County recommendation and said remote learning will start Aug. 31, though district staff was “disappointed and saddened for our students.”
All districts said they had been working to improve remote learning all summer. In Toledo, grading will also return to normal, Rust said.
And in Winlock, attendance will be taken every day, grading will continue and students will get both real-time and pre-recorded instruction, the press release said.
Hattrick said Rainier’s distance learning will be informed by parent comments and by his experience serving as a principal at a large online school. He is also delaying the start of school for students by one week, to Sept. 14, to allow teachers to train in distance learning starting Sept. 2.
The question on most parents’ minds is when will in-school classes resume. Krager said there needed to be a lower rate of community transmission before schools could safety reopen, to prevent students from spreading the virus further.
“We haven’t had a lot of kids in buildings together over the last four or five months. We don’t really know what that’s going to look like,’ he said.
However, he said that he thought smaller groups of students, perhaps those most at-risk of failing or those needed extra help, could potentially meet in person. He added that he thought if districts waited a little longer to reopen now, there would be a greater chance of sustained in-person schooling later on.
“We’ve been grappling with a lot over the last few weeks, and no one knows the exact answers, but we’re trying to be as safe as possible,” Krager said.
School superintendents also asked the community to do their part so schools could reopen.
Rust said communities have three “weapons to defeat the virus that is interrupting us: face coverings, hand washing and social distancing.”
“I urge everyone who is interested in seeing children back on campus to join the fight against the virus and use all of the weapons you can. We’re counting on all of us,” he said.
