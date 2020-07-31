Rainier woman faces long recovery after hit-and-run near Nicolai Mountain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It'll likely be a year before a Rainier woman can walk again after she was wounded when a Toledo teenager allegedly drove through a crowd last weekend, killing one and injuring several others.

Kalee Nordstrom, 22, was taken to Oregon Health and Sciences University after Kyle Snook, 17, allegedly hit her and others early Saturday morning at the Hunt Creek Rock Pit near Highway 30 and Nicolai Mountain. Robert Betschart, 23, of Rainier died and three others, including Nordstrom, were seriously hurt.

Nordstrom said Friday she got a major concussion and doesn't remember much from that day besides laying in the gravel and being told ambulances were coming. She had emergency surgery on her right leg, which had both bones broken.

"It was definitely traumatizing," she said in the phone interview with TDN.

Nordstrom was released from the hospital Thursday. Doctors told her she won't be able to walk for a six to nine months. She said the hospital is looking for a physical therapist to visit her at her house a couple times a week.