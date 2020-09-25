Rainier will break ground on Riverfront Trail next month

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After four years of planning, Rainier will break ground on the Riverfront Trail in mid-October.

The trail, which will run along the Columbia River, has required several land easements and close collaboration with local landowners.

“It will create some connectivity and opportunities for people to recreate, ride bikes, walk,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said. “You’re capitalizing on that natural opportunity you have that comes with river frontage.”

The city started working on the easements about four years ago, Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said. However, the A Street safety project came up in the middle of the project and took up much of the city’s time and resources, she said.

Mayor Jerry Cole said at a Sept. 8 council meeting that the city has been “working diligently” to get the project rolling.

At the same meeting, the council approved a low bid of around $92,700 from LCD Excavating to build the first section of the trail between the post office and Fox Creek. The money was budgeted under special projects years ago, Lawrence said.