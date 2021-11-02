Rainier water plant repair nears $100,000

RAINIER — Work to repair the City of Rainier’s fire-damaged water plant control room is ongoing, with the price tag creeping toward the $100,000 mark.

Public Works Director Sue Lawrence told the City Council Monday night the Oct. 15 fire mostly damaged the control room, requiring the instruments and electrical wiring replacements, as well as plenty of cleaning. However, it appears the city’s insurance will reimburse Rainier for much of the cost.

The plant caught fire around noon Oct 15, when equipment an employee was using caused a fire that rapidly spread. The Public Works Department had the plant operational about four hours after the fire by switching it to manual operations. The fire damaged an area that housed instruments that keep track of water tank storage and pumping measurements.

Monday night, the City Council retroactively approved the emergency expenses of a cleaning bid not to exceed $30,000; lead and asbestos abatement for $3,200; replacement of water quality monitoring equipment for $14,000; and electrical work for about $48,000.

Lawrence said some motors need to be replaced and more electrical work needs to be fixed. The roof also needs to be replaced, though she said the rest of the building appeared to be sound, according to engineers.