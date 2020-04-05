Rainier to launch remote learning Monday, prepares to not return to school

Carter said teachers will still be grading work, and teachers will also be working virtually with a co-teacher on lesson plans, to make sure the newly adapted plans are sound. Carter said the district also plans to review lesson plans for equity.

In a letter to parents, Carter said the district is still working with the state to determine “flexible” graduation guidelines. While an in-person graduation is still set for June 6, Carter said in the letter that the situation changes all the time and that the district is preparing a virtual back-up plan for graduation.

Special education programs will not resume on Monday, but the following week, Carter said. He said he wanted to test the system before adding special education supports.

In a letter to parents, Carter said that he wanted “each family (to have) a voice in how we support your child.” Case managers will act as a point of contact for special education students, he said.

“We stand ready to support all students,” Carter said. “Please let your case manager know how they can help you as we transition to distance learning.”

The district is also continuing its child care services that started Wednesday. According to the letter, there are 11 students enrolled. The district has capacity for 21.