Rainier to launch remote learning Monday, prepares to not return to school

Rainier School District is set to launch remote learning for students Monday, with a focus on “care, connection, and continuity of learning for all” — and preparation for students to not come back to school physically this year.
“As we continue the effective measures of Governor Brown’s ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ order, we also foresee the strong possibility that our students may not come back through our school house doors this academic year,” Superintendent Michael Carter wrote in a letter to parents.
Carter said his team has been preparing to offer remote learning since Oregon schools closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the state initially advised districts not to provide online learning if they couldn’t ensure equity. For that reason, the district is able to roll out remote learning several weeks ahead of most local Washington and Oregon schools.
Since then, the district has prepared “technology backpacks” with laptops for families in need, along with paper packets for those who do not want laptops.
While the district had hoped to give out WiFi hotspots as well, the district’s shipment is back-ordered, according to a letter from Carter.
Instead, the district has set up WiFi hotspots at three locations on campus: the softball and pool parking lots and in front of the District Office.
“While accessing the WiFi, please respect the social distancing guidelines and remain in your car,” Carter asked parents in the letter.
The district is working to add more WiFi access points in the community, Carter said, and being as creative as possible.
Teachers have been training to use the online platforms for the last week, Carter said, and have also been reaching out to parents. Teachers without strong internet access have been provided sanitized office locations, Carter said.
Learning for different schools has also been organized so that siblings can share district-issued laptops, Carter said.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., pre-kindergarten and Hudson Park Elementary students will have live online instruction, followed by live or recorded online instruction from noon to 1 p.m. and virtual office hours from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For students at the junior-senior high school and North Columbia Academy, virtual office hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and live online instruction will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“While distance learning cannot replace the classroom environment, it does provide students with the opportunity to learn new content and continue their education during the extended school closure,” Carter said in a letter.
Carter said teachers will still be grading work, and teachers will also be working virtually with a co-teacher on lesson plans, to make sure the newly adapted plans are sound. Carter said the district also plans to review lesson plans for equity.
In a letter to parents, Carter said the district is still working with the state to determine “flexible” graduation guidelines. While an in-person graduation is still set for June 6, Carter said in the letter that the situation changes all the time and that the district is preparing a virtual back-up plan for graduation.
Special education programs will not resume on Monday, but the following week, Carter said. He said he wanted to test the system before adding special education supports.
In a letter to parents, Carter said that he wanted “each family (to have) a voice in how we support your child.” Case managers will act as a point of contact for special education students, he said.
“We stand ready to support all students,” Carter said. “Please let your case manager know how they can help you as we transition to distance learning.”
The district is also continuing its child care services that started Wednesday. According to the letter, there are 11 students enrolled. The district has capacity for 21.
“Priority enrollment has been given to healthcare workers, first responders, emergency workers and essential personnel,” Carter said in a letter. “Currently, we are serving families of healthcare professionals, a sheriff’s officer, MidCo bus drivers for meal deliveries and essential school district staff.”
Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, with three meals and two snacks provided. Students coming in are given wellness checks and spend as “much time outside as possible.” For more information, contact the district.
Meal services are also ongoing. See the district website for details.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.